College football report card: Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Nebraska all fall to Sun Belt teams

Welcome to Week 2 of the College Football Report Card. The first weeks of the season had enough bad plays and best efforts to fill a semester’s worth of blue books.

It was the same thing from last season to grading. High marks are reserved for excellent and failing grades are not reversible. Also, average tweeters get blocked and emails to the inbox to complain go straight into the trash folder.

Last week’s low marks were a bad performance at Tennessee, a forgettable day by a South Carolina State punter and a rotten Iowa offense. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson got high grades and his play led to an upset win over Utah.

That being said, here’s a Week 2 breakdown of how the fans, teams, players and coaches fared:

Millions for $ un belted

Once upon a time, the athletic departments of Power Five programs were willing to hand over millions to lesser-ranked teams because they thought their fans and alumni would fill stadiums and enjoy three hours of uninterrupted and stress-free entertainment. These days, schools are still throwing money around — but the football that comes with these games isn’t stress-free. Those who continue to schedule this way in the future do so at their own peril.

Three schools found this out the hard way on Saturday.

Marshall took its $1.25 million payday from Notre Dame, drove to South Bend, immediately ran the ball down the Irish’s throats and took three turnovers from them for good measure in a 26-21 victory. And it’s not really that close.

About 1,100 miles south of Notre Dame Stadium, the recruiting champion and self-proclaimed threat to Alabama, Texas A&M is squared off with another Sun Belt Conference member, Appalachian State.

App State has done this kind of thing before (hi, Michigan) and has been a good program since rising from the FCS level. Do you think A&M cares about that? No. Not when they’re handing out checks for $1.5 million. Another reward for the Mountaineers’ upset: They’re hosting a college gameday next Saturday.

After the 17-14 upset win, App State head coach Shawn Clark also pocketed a $20,000 bonus for a clause in his contract called a “competitive scheduling” bonus, which he would have received whether the team won or lost.

Finally, Nebraska — with $1.423 million burning a hole in the blueblood’s pocket — continues the chasm of mediocrity. This time, the Huskers put up 642 yards and 34 first downs in a 45-42 home win over three-touchdown underdog Georgia Southern.

A fun belt, indeed.

Money won: A+

Flag Day

Referees in college football have gotten a lot of FaceTime so far this season, with their whistles and stoppages for replays making games sometimes close to four hours long.

While these striped-uniformed warriors are armed and ready to throw their bulky handkerchiefs at a moment’s notice, fans and spectators in the stands alike moan about the laundry on the field and wonder if it’s been choked.

Syracuse was flagged 18 times in its Week 1 win against Louisville. Virginia Tech saw 15 flags against Old Dominion (the Hokies lost) and Alabama was also penalized 15 times in Saturday’s narrow win over Texas, which upset Nick Saban.

Wisely, Tide players waited until the end of the game to throw the “horns down” gesture, but Saban was having none of it. He immediately yelled “don’t do that (expletive)” at his players.

Good luck in practice this week, Alabama.

And it is yellow: f

A wardrobe malfunction

As someone who has lived and survived in hot climates like Arizona, Oklahoma and Iraq — and endured the heat of waiting on a New York subway platform in the summer — it’s not clear what Southern Mississippi head coach Will Hall was thinking when he showed up. To a game in Miami Gardens, Florida, wearing a white dress shirt and some slacks to practice a football game outdoors in 1,000-degree humidity.

Sweating profusely in the South Florida heat that would put Sean Miller and Patrick Ewing to shame, Hall probably needs a new collection of shirts considering the way his team played against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Time to go back to wearing some school issued shirts and khakis.

Old people are sweating: D-

The best and worst of the rest

The year gets off to an interesting start with some of these dramas.

– Holy Cross shocked Buffalo when Matthew Sluka hit Jalen Coker for a 46-yard touchdown as time expired for a 37-31 victory.

– Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew blocks a Tennessee defender en route to a 57-yard touchdown catch.

– Memphis defensive back Quindell Johnson is living his best OBJ life with this one One-handed interception. But Ole Miss got in on the action with receiver Jonathan Mingo A brilliant one-handed catch.

— Welcome to the big time, Cameron Ward.

— A fan … walked onto the field at LSU?

– Who threw the shoe? Honestly!

Statistics for you:

– New Mexico’s special teams aren’t that special. The Lobos haven’t blocked a punt in 13 years. That’s the longest streak in college football.

— Temple wide receiver De’Von Fox is his own special teams unit. He blocked three punts in the Owls’ 30-14 win over Lafayette.

– Notre Dame snapped a 42-game winning streak against unranked teams in the media poll.

The Dog of the Week: New Mexico State at UTEP

Check out these beauties courtesy of North Carolina State.

These kids probably won’t see our Dog of the Week, but they’ll have to look away for this matchup, the only game on the schedule featuring two 0-2 teams. Before they square off on Saturday, the two teams combined for 38 points in their first four contests. Woof, indeed.

But for fans of these schools, the report card will appreciate you anyway. Oh, and UTEP beat New Mexico State 20-13.

Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter @scoobaxson.