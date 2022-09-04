College football report card: Iowa’s offensive offense in Week 1

The college football report card is off to a great start despite a less glamorous slate of games than last week. This week promises to be exciting as most of the country’s teams see their first action.

It was the same thing from last season to grading. High marks are reserved for excellent and failing grades are not reversible. Also, average tweeters get blocked and emails to the inbox to complain go straight into the trash folder.

Last week’s low marks went to the name Week 0, Spygate 2.0 against Jacksonville State and Dabo Swinney’s lack of rhythm, high grade Nebraska and Northwestern fans who could get free beer in Dublin after credit card machines malfunctioned.

Here’s a Week 1 breakdown of how fans, teams, players and coaches fared:

And the golden raspberry goes…

Some footballers are in their element and forget there are multiple cameras watching the action. That appeared to be the case for Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright in Thursday’s game against Ball State.

After Wright was smacked in the facemask by a Ball State defender, he turned into Morris Chestnut in “Boyz N The Hood” (if you didn’t know the reference, that’s why Google invented it. RIP, Ricky) and flopped. Incredibly, it puts Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and many other soccer stars to shame.

Now, look closer. Notice the legs. Then the arms begin to “fail” and for the finish, he goes face-first into the turf. Plus, that kind of hit puts someone on the turf listed at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds. There is nothing Oscar-worthy about the flop.

EGOT, not: F, tending towards expulsion

First game confused?

Special teams, believe it or not, is one of the three phases of football and can win or lose the game. South Carolina State didn’t win against UCF, so when the Bulldogs lined up to punt in the first quarter, a commentator noted that he didn’t expect a fake punt on fourth-and-19 from their own 30-yard line.

Well… SC State punter Dyson Roberts was seconds away from getting drilled by the punt block team and taking off, but he inexplicably punted the ball 12 yards past the line of scrimmage. “If you’re confused watching, so are we,” joked the broadcast booth.

Roberts’ day only got worse from there. In the fourth quarter and with his team trailing 49-10, Roberts went back to punt again and this time the rush came home. His kick was blocked and returned for a touchdown. For his punting woes, Roberts got the Orlovskis 5-of-5 in “What the Hell?” level

Good job, good effort :D-

A yard and a cloud of nothing

Iowa won a college football game Saturday … The Hawkeyes welcome South Dakota State, a two-touchdown underdog looking to take its $600,000 payday and wounded pride and bodies back to The Mount Rushmore State.

Iowa is completely useless. The Jackrabbits, however, were unable to take advantage, playing plenty of sorry football.

The 7-3 final score (two safeties and a field goal for Iowa) evoked memories of leather helmets and grainy football highlights. The teams combined for 21 punts, 286 total yards, just seven third-down conversions (in 33 attempts) and each averaged less than two yards per rushing attempt. Oh, and neither team had a drive longer than 4:45 in 31 possessions.

The game has gone from one of college football’s greatest traditions — from Iowa fans waving to kids at a children’s hospital — to fans booing their beloved Hokies off the field.

Iowa City Blues: F

Other high scorers this week

Get the highest grades this week: North Carolina State’s Demi Sumo-Karngbe, who literally tackles the entire East Carolina team before he even gets to the goal line.

The defenses of North Carolina and Appalachian State, who didn’t play defense but were there anyway, especially in the fourth quarter when the Mountaineers scored 40 points and still lost. Being that bad takes effort.

-And for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson Pulling out his bag of tricks with a fake jump pass A two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against Utah

The Dog of the Week: Maine at New Mexico

Check out this beauty Hudson, the definition of cool and the pride of Old Dominion football.

Now back to the game… Not sure how it ended up on the schedule, but the Black Bears take their staff to Albuquerque, New Mexico to face a team that has won 13 games over the past five years and is 3-9 in 2021. The teams have never faced each other in football and hopefully we will never see this matchup again.

Other than three-plus hours of extra practice time, the Lobos didn’t have much of a silver lining because they coughed up $350,000 to host a team from the Colonial Athletic Association. (New Mexico won at least 41-0.)

Maine will continue to collect those Benjamins when it plays against Boston College on Sept. 17.

