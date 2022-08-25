New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sometimes a prediction turns out to be wrong but seems right.

And vice versa.

Last season this column predicted that both Ohio State and Alabama would miss the College Football Playoff. Bold? Are you dumb? The line is fine.

Neither one was bad, but in some ways the one that ended up wrong felt more right.

The pick here to win the Big Ten and make the playoffs for the first time is … Wisconsin, even if the Buckeyes become underdogs.

The Badgers went 9-4 last season and didn’t even win their division. The Buckeyes fumbled, but it was against Michigan.

Is the All-Sec title game good for college football?

As for Alabama, the theory behind the Crimson Tide missing the CFP is that it will lose one regular-season game — most likely at Texas A&M — and then eliminate Nick Saban’s team by winning the Georgia SEC title game.

It seemed like a good call when the undefeated and favored Bulldogs went up 10-0 in the second quarter in Atlanta. Then Bryce Young drew Georgia’s vaunted defense, and it became another example of the dangers brewing against ‘Bama.

Some redemption came in the CFP title game, when Georgia — as predicted here in the preseason — won the national title.

Although this is correct, predictions are mostly made for entertainment. The straight chalk is boring, but the inconsistency that included long conference championship streaks at Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma last season will be difficult to repeat.

Underachievers/Overachievers

Three teams that started the season ranked and finished unranked:

No. 12 Oklahoma State. Gone are the super seniors and coordinator who provided one of the best defenses in the country, and the Big 12 has always been unpredictable.

No. 16 Miami. Get another year of Hurricanes haters mocking how the U. is back! Might want to get this one out of your system, as Miami with Mario Cristobal is unlikely to be a regular for much longer.

Greg Sankey left the door open to additional expansion and more during a second media day

No. 19 Arkansas. The SEC West is a challenge and anyone will be disappointed. You, Razorbacks.

Three teams that started the season unranked and finished ranked:

Penn State. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have bounced back from two poor seasons on their way to building something big in 2023.

Kansas State. Adrian Martinez Redemption Tour.

UCF. Cincinnati took over the Knights as AAC kings and Houston is a buzzing G5 team this season. But UCF looks loaded in Year 2 under Gus Malzahn.

Conference Champions

American Athletic Conference — Houston over UCF. The future of the Big 12.

Atlantic Coast Conference — Clemson over North Carolina. What better way to end divisional play in the ACC than with Clemson beating the fourth-best team in the conference.

Big 12 — Kansas State over Oklahoma. Score one for leftovers.

Big Ten — Ohio State over Minnesota. The West Division comes down to a fun, four- or five-team scramble, and a beatdown from the Buckeyes in Indianapolis is the prize for the winner.

Conference USA — UTSA over UAB. (Insert joke about how hard it is to remember who else is in C-USA).

Mid-American Conference — Toledo over Miami. Picking favorites at MAC isn’t a great idea, but here we are.

Mountain West – Fresno State over Boise State. Quarterback Jake Hayner and the Bulldogs gave Fresno State its first MW title since 2018.

Pac-12 — Oregon over USC. First year coach wins Pac-12. Just not the most attention-grabbing one.

Southeastern Conference — Alabama over Georgia. Yes, we’re doing it again.

TIM TEBOW talks NIL deals, future of college football realignment

Coaching is a carousel

Nebraska got off to an encouraging start in coach Scott Frost’s make-or-break season, but faltered down the stretch with a tough closing schedule (at Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa). The school breaks up with the hometown hero. Next for the Cornhuskers? How about Matt Campbell from Iowa State?

New Year’s Six bowls

Rose Bowl — Michigan vs. USC.

Sugar Bowl — Georgia vs. Kansas State.

Cotton Bowl — Houston vs. Oklahoma.

Orange Bowl — North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M.

playoff

Fiesta Bowl (Semifinals) – No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson.

Peach Bowl (Semifinals) – No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oregon.

National Championship

Ohio State over Alabama. The Buckeyes won again in the 2020 CFP Championship Game as CJ Stroud beat Bryce Young.