According to reports, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers decided to expand to a 12-team playoff on Friday.

12-team playoff It is likely to start in 2026That’s when the playoffs’ current contract expires, but it’s likely to begin as soon as 2024, according to ESPN.

The CFP replaced the Bowl Championship Series in 2014 and has included four teams in a bracket-style championship tournament since its inception.

12-team bracket First proposed in 2021 But it was rejected in February.

“The four-team format has been very popular and a big success,” the four-person working group said in a statement last year. “But it is important that we consider the possibility of more teams and more student-athletes participating in the playoffs. After reviewing several options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and increase national enthusiasm for college football.”

The 12 teams consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams, as in other NCAA tournaments.

The four highest-ranked conference champions from last year’s proposition receive first-round byes, and the remaining eight teams play in the first round and play games on the home fields of the higher seeds. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be played through existing bowl games. The New Year’s Six has turned into semifinal games since the CFP began.

