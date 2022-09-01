New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

University presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff will meet Friday to discuss changes to the four-team format, which could be retained in 2024.

The meeting will be held via video conference, sources told The Associated Press, but there is no certainty that any voting will take place at the meeting.

The CFP management committee includes the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director Jack Swarbrick, but university presidents have the final say on what the format will be.

The management committee will meet next week in Dallas.

In order to change the format, it should be a unanimous decision. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said the last time expansion talks failed, it was a 12-team proposal.

The format consisted of six conference champions and six at-large teams. But according to an Associated Press report, “automatic access to certain meetings” and more are cited as problems.

The current four-team format is under ESPN’s TV rights through the 2025 college season. Those talks in February focused on how to launch the format in the 2026 season.

Under the current format in 2022, the Georgia Bulldogs eliminated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game. Alabama dominated the Cincinnati Bearcats in the semifinals, while the Bulldogs defeated the no. 2 Michigan to reach the final game of the college season.