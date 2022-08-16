College Football Playoff Championship Games to Return to Atlanta, South Florida

Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host the College Football Playoff national championship games for the second time.

The CFP announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is slated to host the title game in January 2026, the final game of its current 12-year media rights deal with ESPN.

Miami Gardens hosted the 2021 game after the 2020 pandemic-altered season.

“South Florida was a great host for the 2021 national championship game despite having to scale back the event due to COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities during national championship weekend,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said in a statement.

The game between Alabama and Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, was limited to about 15,000 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. The stadium holds more than 65,000 people.

In its statement, the CFP said the host for the 2025 game has also been selected and will be announced at a later date.

A person familiar with the decision, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made, said Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the venue for that game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the decision.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a 75,000-seat, retractable-roof stadium, is home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, and the Peach Bowl.

A press conference was organized at the stadium on Tuesday to announce this. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will attend.

The first Alabama-Georgia Championship Game of 2018 was played in Atlanta and the Crimson Tide won in overtime.