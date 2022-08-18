closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the world of college athletics continues to change with conference realignment and the advent of the name, image and comparison (NIL) era, college football is negotiating a new way of doing business.

In a Zoom call on Monday, the College Football Playoff’s board of directors met to discuss the possibility of college football management. Outside of NCAA jurisdiction And moving the CFP to a head-to-head format, according to ESPN.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis.
(Robin Alam/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

A conversation about moving College football outside the NCAA It lasted about five minutes and no further actions were planned.

Over the past few months, the idea of ​​college football being organized independently of the NCAA has floated, particularly as the concept of “super conferences” has emerged.

UConn football’s defensive coordinator has resigned

An end zone pylon displays the national championship logo during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

An end zone pylon displays the national championship logo during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
(Michael Allio/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

It is reported that there was also a discussion on making changes in this meeting The current College Football Playoff format before the current contract expires after the 2025 season.

Steve Sarkisian says Texas has some ‘bad apples’ in his first season in Austin

In February, a proposal to expand the CFP to 12 teams was shelved after the board of managers could not reach a unanimous decision on the 12-team proposal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN reports that by refusing to expand the CFP to 12 teams, 10 conferences and independent Notre Dame cost nearly $450 million.

The 2022 College Football Playoff logo is on the field before the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 2022 College Football Playoff logo is on the field before the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
(Michael Allio/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I’ve always said money comes second, and this proves it,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said, according to ESPN.

“Obviously we ignore that. We all know that. It’s something you want to have because you can use a lot of it for the health and well-being of student-athletes and other things, but the feeling is that the most important thing is to get a format that everyone agrees on.”

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.