As the world of college athletics continues to change with conference realignment and the advent of the name, image and comparison (NIL) era, college football is negotiating a new way of doing business.

In a Zoom call on Monday, the College Football Playoff’s board of directors met to discuss the possibility of college football management. Outside of NCAA jurisdiction And moving the CFP to a head-to-head format, according to ESPN.

A conversation about moving College football outside the NCAA It lasted about five minutes and no further actions were planned.

Over the past few months, the idea of ​​college football being organized independently of the NCAA has floated, particularly as the concept of “super conferences” has emerged.

It is reported that there was also a discussion on making changes in this meeting The current College Football Playoff format before the current contract expires after the 2025 season.

In February, a proposal to expand the CFP to 12 teams was shelved after the board of managers could not reach a unanimous decision on the 12-team proposal.

ESPN reports that by refusing to expand the CFP to 12 teams, 10 conferences and independent Notre Dame cost nearly $450 million.

“I’ve always said money comes second, and this proves it,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said, according to ESPN.

“Obviously we ignore that. We all know that. It’s something you want to have because you can use a lot of it for the health and well-being of student-athletes and other things, but the feeling is that the most important thing is to get a format that everyone agrees on.”