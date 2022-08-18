New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Travis Hunter was the most talked about recruit in the 2022 class, if not before signing day, but after he chose to play at Jackson State.

The two-way player from Suwanee, Georgia, became the first five-star recruit to sign with an FCS school since the rating system was developed and the first to sign with a program in the historically black college and university ranks.

Before he even played an official game, he was already turning heads. Hunter caught two touchdown passes, including an 80-yarder, and had two interceptions during the Tigers’ spring game, suggesting he’s ready to live up to the hype.

While Hunter aims to follow in the footsteps of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, a very good two-way player in his era, he’s far from the only blue-chip talent to get a lot of attention to live up to expectations.

Here are some freshmen with high expectations to watch in 2022:

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jackson State

Generally considered the nation’s top recruit, Hunter’s sparkling debut, albeit against his own team, will have some looking into the HBCU history books.

Alums include former Tigers running back and NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice of Mississippi Valley State and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Doug Williams, who played at Grambling.

Hunter does not shy away from expectations.

“I want to get everything that’s out there for me. I want to achieve everything that everybody else can. I want to be the best receiver. I want to be the best corner. Pretty much I want to take everything,” he said. SWAC Media Day.

Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

The five-star speedster and Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2021 has grown into a Penn State fan and could be the answer to a slow run game. Having him enroll early and even participate in spring practice could help greatly.

A big part of his challenge is becoming a more complete player.

“He’s a very talented runner,” offensive coordinator Mike Yursich said. “I think we have a really good backfield and Nick has a special talent. But he’s still making strides on defense and basic tailback plays.”

Walter Nolen, DT, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Nolen is one of three five-star defensive linemen to sign with the Aggies and the No. Rated as a 2 prospect. Nolen, a native of Powell, Tennessee, chose Texas A&M over four other Southeastern Conference schools, including the Vols, joining fellow linemen Shemar Stewart and Lebbeus Overton and five other five-stars in the class.

Domany Jackson Jackson, CB, USC

Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first game of his senior season, Jackson is fighting for playing time in the Trojans’ secondary. A five-star player rated among the top cornerbacks in the 2022 class, coach Lincoln Riley said he performed well in practice but was out of contention.

CADE KLUBNIK, QB, Clemson

A Texas native rated among the top three quarterback prospects in 2022, Klubnik may not immediately take over the job from DJ Uiagalelei, but any hint of struggle — Uiagalelei threw 10 interceptions and nine touchdown passes last season — is a freshman ready to heat up and fire. At Westlake High School in Austin, he became the first quarterback since Kyler Murray to lead his team to back-to-back undefeated seasons and state championships in the highest classification in Texas.

Evan Stewart, WR, Texas A&M

Another of the Aggies’ five-star recruits, Stewart stole the show with seven catches in the spring game, then impressed coach Jimbo Fisher over the summer.

“Every day in the offseason program he was leading everybody in running and doing things and he was very productive in all practices and scrimmages,” Fisher said. Stewart was the offensive MVP of the spring.