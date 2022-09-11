College Football Coaches Poll Prediction: Will Alabama or Georgia Take the No. 1 Spot?

The biggest debate tops this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Alabama’s escape against Texas was enough to keep the Crimson Tide at No. 1. But based on how the Bulldogs have looked through two weeks, many voters previously ranked No. No doubt they’ll think about bumping into No. 2 Georgia.

In the end, look for Alabama to top the poll, but Georgia to close the gap.

Three teams will drop out of the top 10 after an upset-heavy Saturday. One is Notre Dame, which after a 26-21 loss to Marshall ranked No. 8 drops out of the top 25 entirely. The pressure is mounting on Marcus Freeman, the first coach in program history to lose his first three games.

Second last week’s no. 6, Texas A&M. As A&M prepares for a wild stretch of games in early November, the Aggies’ 17-14 loss to Appalachian State will reignite scrutiny of coach Jimbo Fisher’s underachieving offense.

And Baylor fell in the rankings after a memorable 26-20 loss in double overtime at Brigham Young.

Here’s what the top 10 look like in this week’s coaches poll:

1. Alabama (2-0)

No. 1 and no. The margin between the 2 is thin. Owners of 57 first-place votes last week, the Tide should look to Georgia for some of those points. But voters are unlikely to replace Alabama en masse; When the Bulldogs beat Samford, coaches still give the team credit for winning on the road against a Power Five opponent.

Ups and downs:Week 2 college football winners and losers led by the SEC

Week 2 Review:Everything you need to know about Saturday’s top 25 games

2. Georgia (2-0)

The Bulldogs beat Samford like Oregon in their second straight win to open the regular season. The 33-0 final included another great game from quarterback Stetson Bennett, who hit 24 times on 34 attempts for 300 yards and two touchdowns, one on the ground. As expected, Georgia held Samford to just three first downs and 128 yards of total offense.

3. Ohio State (2-0)

After a sleepy start in the opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes bounced back with the numbers we expected against Arkansas State: CJ Stroud threw for 351 yards with four scores at 14.6 yards per attempt, the running game averaged 6.5 yards per carry and the offense gained 538 yards on just 54 plays.

4. Michigan (2-0)

After senior Cade McNamara had his turn against Colorado State last week, JJ McCarthy completed 12 throws for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines beat Hawaii 56-10. That makes the decision in this quarterback competition easier for Jim Harbaugh, who said postgame that McCarthy will get the nod for next week’s matchup with Connecticut.

5. Clemson (2-0)

After struggling in the opener against Georgia Tech, the Tigers’ offense averaged just 6.4 yards per carry in a 35-12 loss to Furman. Questions will continue until Clemson finds a rhythm that has eluded this offense since the start of last season.

6. Oklahoma (2-0)

Dillon Gabriel passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and the Sooners’ defense bottled up one of the MAC’s top offenses in a 33-3 win over Kent State. The win made Brent Venables the sixth coach in modern program history to win his first two games, joining Lincoln Riley (2017), Bob Stoops (1999), Howard Schnellenberger (1995), Gary Gibbs (1989), Jim McKenzie (1966) and others. Bud Wilkinson (1947). No coach has won more than four straight to start his tenure during this span.

7. Oklahoma State (2-0)

OSU climbs in the poll after pulling away in the second half of a 34-17 win over Arizona State. After gaining more than 400 yards of total offense against Central Michigan in Week 1, quarterback Spencer Sanders struggled early but finished with 323 yards of offense with three touchdowns.

8. Southern California (2-0)

USC is backed by new coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, two lynchpins to a 2-0 start to keep the Trojans in the top 10 this week. Playing in prime time, USC cruised to a 41-28 victory over Stanford. It carries weight with many voters.

9. Michigan State (2-0)

The Spartans moved up after a 52-0 win over Akron, their second against the MAC in as many weeks. As smooth as expected, these two wins don’t tell us much about the Spartans’ odds in the Big Ten East. We’ll know more in the near future: Washington next week before Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State begin league play.

10. North Carolina State (2-0)

If the Panthers had beaten Tennessee in overtime, this top 10 spot probably would have gone to Pittsburgh, and if the Gators could have done it against Kentucky, it certainly would have gone to Florida, instead, NC State would have moved up to No. 10. And be on pace for the best season in program history. After just getting past East Carolina to start the year, the Wolfpack beat Charleston Southern 55-3 behind six touchdowns from quarterback Devin Leary, tying a school record. The No. 10 Wildcats could be on a much higher note, moving to 2-0 with a very strong road win over the Gators.