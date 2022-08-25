New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez Stephen F. Austin is accused of conducting his own version of Spygate, saying someone from the school tried to film a practice earlier this week.

Rodriguez said her daughter recognized the alleged perpetrator and learned about his school situation.

“It’s pretty good sources that they had two personnel in our spring game, it’s just like that — it really shouldn’t have happened,” Rodriguez said. “We’re planning accordingly, so if they think we have our plays or what have you, signs or something like that, we’ve changed things since the spring.”

The first-year Gamecocks head coach said he sent one of the team’s older employees to intimidate the spy.

“I sent the biggest guy in our program, Crew, one of our assistant strength coaches. He’s like [6-foot-7]350 [pounds]Maybe benches like 1,000 pounds. [I] Bleachers were sent to run him out and the man disappeared very quickly,” he said.

The former Michigan, Arizona and West Virginia coach said he had “probably” had spies at his practice before, but this time he actually knew about them.

The two teams will meet in a “Week Zero” match on Saturday.