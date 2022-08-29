New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and girlfriend Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child.

Diab made the announcement via Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today,” Diab wrote in the caption. “I decided to do it because today is the first day in a few weeks that I leave for work with a new life title – Mom!

“Colin and I welcomed our wonderful baby into the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.”

Niab, a radio host and MTV host, called Kaepernick, who remains a free agent, “the most amazing father” and said she was “grateful to have him by our side every moment of this journey.”

Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders in May, but nothing worked out despite reports that Las Vegas was impressed with Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning. If anything, it’s a positive sign that Kaepernick is getting calls from other teams.



On the other hand, former NFL star Warren Sapp said he heard it was “one of the worst workouts ever.”

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nally, told Pro Football Talk that Sapp’s statement was not true.



“I guess Warren hasn’t talked to the general manager or the head coach,” Nalley told the football website. “I talked to the GM several times and he said everyone thought Cope was pretty good and threw the ball well and encouraged any team to call him about a workout and he’d tell them the same thing. Warren surprised me. That’s not true, and you’d think he’d want Cope on the team.”

Kaepernick has not signed off on his polarizing protest of kneeling during the national anthem during NFL games.