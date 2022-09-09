New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

On the evening of December 5, 1975, Lindy Sue Bichler’s aunt and uncle returned home to find their 19-year-old niece with a knife to her throat and signs of a struggle in the home’s entryway covered in blood. in Manor Township, Pennsylvania.

Investigators uncovered the gruesome scene and continued to re-examine the evidence for decades. Male DNA was obtained from Biechler’s underwear in 1997, but when investigators submitted it to the nationwide law enforcement database, CODIS, they had little success.

In 2019, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Cold Case Unit enlisted the help of CeCe Moore, Chief Genetic Genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs, who used sophisticated DNA analysis and traditional genealogy to identify 68-year-old David Sinopoli as the suspect.

In February 2022, investigators obtained new DNA from a coffee cup that Sinopoli threw in the trash on his way to Philadelphia International Airport.

That DNA was compared to blood taken from the victim’s pantyhose, which came back as a match in June, and Sinopoli was arrested the following month at his home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is now charged with criminal homicide.

Nearly five decades later, Bichler’s family is coming back thanks to a burgeoning new field of forensic science called investigative genetic genealogy, which combines sophisticated DNA analysis and traditional genealogy to uncover decades-old mysteries and crack the coldest cases.

Moore, the genetic genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs who helped identify Sinopoli as a suspect, has been a pioneer in the field since 2000, originally focusing on non-criminal human identification cases, such as helping adoptees find their biological families.

Still, Moore and others knew these groundbreaking techniques could be used to help solve the most horrific crimes.

Moore told Fox News, “If you can identify someone’s birth parents, if you can identify someone who has been released with no information, if you can identify an amnesiac, then of course you can identify a murderer, a rapist, a Jane Doe.” will recognize,” Moore told Fox News. Digital.

The 2018 arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, a former police officer known as the Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s, served as evidence of that. -Concepts for law enforcement that this new forensic science can help uncover mysteries that have been hidden for decades.

“The arrest and identification of the Golden State Killer was a watershed moment because it opened people’s eyes to the power of genetic genealogy internationally,” Moore said.

The case opened the floodgates for law enforcement agencies across the country to contact Moore and other genetic genealogists to help with cold cases. Since then, Moore and the team at Parabon have identified more than 200 violent criminals.

Scientists at Parabon use autosomal DNA single nucleotide polymorphisms, also known as SNPs (pronounced like “snips”), to identify potential distant relatives of an unknown subject by comparing that person’s DNA sample to hundreds of thousands of others in public genetic databases, such as GEDmatch or FamilyTreeDNA. .

From there, Moore and her team will reverse engineer the unknown person’s family tree in an attempt to identify that subject using traditional genealogy.

“I want to figure out: who is this match, who are their parents, and build that family tree,” Moore said.

“That sometimes means reading obituaries, reading newspaper articles, looking on social media, finding out who these people’s parents were and then who their grandparents were. Once I go back that far, I can start using those traditional genealogical records that You can find it at Ancestry.com or Familysearch.org, but there’s a lot of creativity involved.”

The DNA Doe Project, which focuses on identifying Jane and John Does, is sometimes able to use voluntary target uploaders — potential relatives of a missing person who upload their DNA sample from a commercial site like 23andMe to a public database like GEDmatch. Researchers create a clear family tree.

“These people have family and friends and loved ones missing, so usually, when it comes to our mission, people are really motivated to help and are happy to upload to GEDmatch,” said Karen Binder, DNA Doe Project team leader. Fox News Digital.

Two weeks before the Golden State Killer was arrested by California law enforcement, the DNA Doe Project successfully identified the “Buckskin Girl” as Marcia King, a 21-year-old woman murdered in April 1981.

It was one of the first victims to be identified using genetic genealogy. Since then, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio have worked to reconstruct what led to her murder 40 years ago in hopes of identifying a suspect.

“If you don’t know who someone is, how do you know who killed them?” Binder said. “The vast majority of murders are committed by people they know, who are their friends and family. So, if you have a murder and you don’t know, that’s not law enforcement. A good place to start investigating their murder.”

Genetic genealogy has proven to be a remarkable advance in finding answers, but privacy advocates have taken issue with the potential for civil rights violations.

“Now is the time for legislators, courts and law enforcement to ensure that the benefits of genetic-science technology do not come at the cost of our privacy rights,” said Vera Edelman, the ACLU’s speech, privacy and staff attorney. Technology Project, written after the arrest of the Golden State Killer.

“Blockbuster investigations, as gratifying as they are, should not obscure the real dangers of government access to sensitive information.”

Most popular at-home genetic testing companies do not allow geneticists to access their databases, and law enforcement can only extract DNA profiles with a warrant.

These privacy concerns are legitimate and have been at the forefront of genetic genealogists’ minds since the dawn of the booming field, Moore said.

“I, at the time, was hesitant to start this work because I wanted to make sure it was something positive and that people didn’t see it as a betrayal or a privacy issue,” Moore said.

“I’ve had hundreds of people come to me, maybe thousands of people entrusting me with their family secrets, their secrets,” she added. “I’ve seen how sensitive people are about their DNA, understandable, right? It’s personal to us.”