Colak secures Champions League spot

For the first time in 15 years, both Old Firm members will qualify for the Champions League group stage as Rangers end a 12-year exile with a famous win on another glorious European night.

It was Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s side that held out against a team coached by his close friend Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Antonio Colac’s goal came as PSV, frustrated by their dominance in shooting and possession of the ball not leading to the first, made a mistake. Outstanding Malik Tillman made a mistake that saw Rangers join Celtic in Thursday’s draw.

After reaching the Europa League final last season, Rangers’ canny ability for big European fixtures has taken its toll on inexperienced, impulsive opponents who have lost much of their threat after their leading striker Luuk de Jong was forced off the pitch. due to injury. The Rangers seized the moment before furiously burying themselves in victory.

The Dutch Football Association gave PSV a holiday to ease their burden. Qualifying for the group stages would have been good for the Dutch game in general, and the SFA was not taking the Rangers lightly.

Instead, tied with Hibernian at the weekend, a red card handed to Alfredo Morelos cast a shadow and Van Bronkhorst ruled that the striker was “not ready to play” any role. The burden of scoring will fall on Colak, whose goals for Malmö knocked Rangers out of the competition last season.

Following last week’s scoring draw at Ibrox, the Rangers faced a crowd of PSV fans crowding over their team bus on their way to Philips Stadium. The delayed start was requested after scenes that Van Bronkhorst described as “the worst I have seen as a player or manager”. But with one change, Steven Davis fell to Glen Kamara’s greater energy, the Rangers kicked off at 9pm local time against an unchanged PSV in 30 degrees.

PSV started with intention and possession dominance, according to Manchester United goal Cody Gakpo, who took the first kick and was easily deflected by John McLaughlin. Ryan Kent, in turn, came off the left flank for the Rangers’ first hit. This was no problem for Walter Benitez, the PSV goalkeeper missed in the first leg.

Kent crossed and the striker saw Colac’s goal for the first time, the ball was hastily choked out by PSV defenders as the Rangers gained momentum. John Lundstram should have played much better than a wide shot when Malik Tillman’s entry completed a brilliant passing sequence, but Gakpo’s strike as De Jong’s delaying play cleared space in the penalty area was a reminder of the home team’s danger.

Antonio Colac hits an empty net. Photo: Hollandse Hoogte/REX/Shutterstock

De Jong narrowly missed a Jordan Teze cross before Ibrahim Sangaré headed from around the corner as PSV created plenty of chances towards the end of the first half. Only the heel of James Sands deflected a shot from Ismael Saibari off McLaughlin’s net, the goaltender shortly after De Jong deflected a low shot as the Rangers weathered a veritable storm before halftime. As for PSV’s last half-time chance, Gakpo belied his growing reputation by digging the bar as he pinned Sands with the already betrayed McLaughlin.

During the break between matches, De Jong, whose shin was tied to the ice on the bench, was removed. The physical presence of the captain will be missed as a large number of PSV awnings will fall into the Rangers box.

However, it was Tom Lawrence who came closest, breaking the corner of the post and crossbar in the 57th minute as the Rangers finally claimed territory, forcing PSV to concede the ball. Čolak saw the goal again when Kent smuggled the ball into the Croat’s trajectory while hitting the ball.

And in this way, seizing on the discomfort of the PSV defenders in possession, came the Rangers goal. Armando Obispo, under pressure, caused Benitez trouble, while the goalkeeper’s pass saved the helpless Andre Ramalho. In the theft, Tillman was both wary and cold-bloodedly setting up Kolak for a pass into an empty net.

Tillman’s shot from the edge of the box nearly doubled the Rangers’ lead, Benítez only taking the ball on his second try as Van Bronkhorst brought Scott Arfield and Scott Wright into the field.

Philippe Max missed and the increasingly frustrating Gakpo went head to head with McLaughlin as PSV looked to equalize, but the tough Rangers showed experience on such occasions. PSV, meanwhile, lost his cool and composure. After so many years, the club has gone through so many ups and downs, the promised land, a place among the European elite, finally belongs to the Rangers.