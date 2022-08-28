New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two major wrecks during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway caused major headaches for those trying to sneak into the final two spots in Sunday’s NASCAR playoffs.

With rain on the way, NASCAR officials held out the caution flags and decided to stay green with the dreaded rain clouds over Daytona.

With 36 laps remaining, Chase Briscoe went airborne as he climbed the wall and spun back down the track. Briscoe was ahead but went neck and neck with Joey Logano and Alex Bowman before turning into the wall. Aric Almirola was among those who drove through the smoke cloud without crashing.

It didn’t stop there.

With 23 laps remaining, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez were battling for position with Daniel Hemrick, Justin Haley and Chase Buescher. All drivers were involved in the wreck and were not happy NASCAR did not throw out a caution flag to stop the race before the crash occurred.

Somehow, Austin Dillon, avoiding Harrison Burton, made his way through the mess of cars and took first place before the red flag waved for rain.

“Better officiating,” Hamlin said when asked what could have been done to prevent such wrecks.

Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition for NASCAR, said officials are “on top of the weather” and monitoring the possibility of rain.

Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney are among those fighting for the final two spots entering the NASCAR playoffs. Both were involved in dustups during the race before the red flag came out.