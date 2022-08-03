New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Although scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows that simple stretching and range of motion exercises can help older adults with mild memory problems.

Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to perform aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises. Groups were divided based on those two exercises twice a week with a personal trainer and trained two additional times a week over a 12-month period.

The study was presented Tuesday at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego, California. All participants had some form of mild cognitive impairment, one of the first stages of dementia, and lived sedentary lifestyles.

Overall, both groups completed 31,000 exercise sessions, study author Laura Baker noted. At the end of the experiment, none of the group members experienced cognitive decline, while the control group declined with an equal number of participants with mild cognitive impairment who did not work.

Baker told The Associated Press that the results from the study suggest “it’s doable for everyone,” especially seniors who have a limited physical exercise routine. Additionally, she recommends that exercise “be part of prevention strategies” for senior citizens who are already at risk.

Maria Carrillo, chief scientist at the Alzheimer’s Association, told the AP that previous research has suggested that daily physical activity can help reduce inflammation in the brain and increase blood flow to it.

Baker notes that having a social group or network of support is critical for older adults.

Alzheimer’s affects 6.5 million older Americans

Participants are routinely supported while being active in their YMCA facilities, And according to the Associated Press, regular video call sessions have been set up after Covid-19 shut down gyms.

