New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of Netflix’s most popular children’s series, “CoComelon,” a musical series with a smiley, repetitive lyrics, dropped a new special on Monday. That’s a relief for many parents, like Arinje Odira of Windsor, Ontario.

“I have so many things I want to do and my wife is sleeping,” explained Odira, whose daughter Keene is 13 months old. “I put ‘Coccomelon’ on and she was there for about three hours. I had time to do everything I wanted to do.”

‘Stranger Things’ writers shared some unexpected Season 5 news on Twitter

Odira was so grateful that he took to Twitter to share his gratitude: “To the producers of ‘Cocomelan’, I owe you a bottle of whiskey. Thank you for helping millions of parents around the world.”

It may not be as flashy or high-profile as Netflix’s adult programming like “Bridgerton” or “The Crown,” but “CoComelon” is an important show for the streaming service. In addition to the US, it made the top 10 in countries including the UK, the Philippines, Canada and South Africa.

“CoComelon” and Netflix also plan to go big by releasing a new series in 2023 called “CoComelon Lane” where the characters talk. Episodes are set up by the main character JJ, a toddler with short hair on the top of his head and two teeth.

“He talks directly to the camera, so he’s talking to the kid at home. It’s like he’s inviting you to a playdate with him and his friends. He’s asking you to come with him on whatever journey he takes that day,” he said. Heather Tilert, Netflix’s preschool content executive, said “CoComelon Lane” is aimed at slightly older kids.

Eddie Murphy on the set of ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ wearing the iconic jacket

“CoComelon really hopes to continue with the kids who fell in love with JJ and friends and accompany them through their development. So, we see ‘CoComelon Lane’ as truly one-of-a-kind for 3- to 5-year-olds.”

“Fun with Family and Friends” The new hour-long special released this week features 20 new musical animated shorts. This is the first “CoComelon” content available exclusively on Netflix. They’ve also upped their music game, with parents recognizing the license to songs including “Twist and Shout” and “Stand by Me,” while touching on skills to reach preschool milestones including colors, shapes, movement and emotions.

How did Millie Bobby Brown become famous? Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ star star start

“CoComelon” was originally created in 2005 by a father in California, Jay Jeon, who had the idea to use songs to teach his own two children. He started uploading videos on YouTube. Those videos eventually garnered billions of views and in 2020, “CoComelon” was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment.

It expanded the franchise with spin-offs, a podcast on Spotify and “CoComelon Live!” Kicks off in Baltimore on September 16th with a new live tour.

Making “CoComelon” so popular with kids is a “big ask,” said Andy Yetman, managing director of America’s Moonbug, but he thinks it’s all about putting kids first, not going over their heads. To entertain parents.

“Everything from a preschooler’s perspective is very thoughtful. So, it’s not about what adults think for a 3-year-old, but what a 3-year-old thinks.”