Coco Gouff lost to Caroline Garcia in US Open quarterfinals; Karen Khachanov, Casper Rudd reach men’s semis

Caroline Garcia didn’t let Coco Goff – or the crowd – fully participate in their US Open quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

From the start, Garcia played a lot of tennis and hit strokes where she wanted, sometimes at Gauff’s feet, sometimes out of reach. It has been a long journey for Garcia, who played in his first career Grand Slam semifinal at the age of 28.

The 17th-seeded Garcia took charge early and held on for a 6-3, 6-4 win over the 12th-seeded Gouff at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I go for my shots even when I’m under pressure,” Garcia said.

She had lost her previous two matches against French Open runner-up Gauff in June, but was the better player this time.

France’s Garcia, who has not dropped a set so far this year at Flushing Meadows and extended her winning streak to 13 matches in total, has solidified her status as the go-to guy in women’s tennis right now.

She finished last season ranked 74th, but is now expected to climb into the top 10 next week.

“The last two months.” Garcia said, “I’m healthy again.”

With a berth in the final, she will face Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabir of Tunisia on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to the next challenge and what I can accomplish,” Garcia said.

Karen Khachanov eliminated Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios failed to win against defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the US Open and lost to Karen Khachanov 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Rowdy Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The match, which started on Tuesday night, ended at 1 am local time on Wednesday. At the start of the match, two spectators were ejected after one gave the other a haircut in the stands.

By the end, the late crowd was pulling loudly for Kyrgios. At one point in the fourth set, chair umpire James Keotawang implored: “Again, ladies and gentlemen: respect both players.”

The 27th-ranked Khachanov reached his first career Grand Slam semifinal. He is 0-2 in major quarterfinals against 23rd-ranked Kyrgios.

“I did it! I did it, guys! thank you Now you give me some love. I appreciate that,” Khachanov told the audience toward the end. “It was a crazy match. I imagine it will be like this. I am ready to run and fight. … That’s the only way to beat Nick, I think.

For a berth in the championship match, Khachanov will face Friday’s No. 5 will face Casper Rudd.

Casper Rudd improves to 12-2 at Grand Slams in 2022

Kasper Ruud enters the 2022 season with just one Grand Slam appearance, which lasted anywhere from the fourth round, and looks set to improve his record at four of tennis’ most important events.

Then, a day before the start of the Australian Open in January, he twisted his ankle in practice and had to withdraw. Rarely ideal. Watch him now: Rudd reached the semifinals of the US Open and, after reaching the final of the French Open, is ranked No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Reached 1st place.

Coached by his father, Christian, a former professional player, the 23-year-old from Norway claimed 6-1, 6-4, 7 in what he called “a better start than I’ve ever had in a match”. -6 (4) 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini’s quarter-finals win under a closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy Monday.

“During Paris, something clicked, and I think this year, I found a better way of knowing how to play five sets and knowing that at best is very different than playing three sets. … Sometimes realizing, or knowing, you save some energy for the rest of the set. You can drop a set at a time,” said No. 5-seed Rudd. “So I’ve matured and learned how to play five sets more than last year.”

He improved to 12-2 in 2022 Grand Slam competition after making just two unforced errors in the first set, 11 behind No. 13 Berrettini.

“Everything went in my favor,” Rudd said. “I hit all the spots, all the shots I needed to.”

Berettini’s take: “After 20 minutes I was 5-0 (down). I really don’t know how. I don’t know what happened. “

Ones Jabir eliminated the player who defeated Serena Williams

Ons Jabir reached her first semifinal with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Ajla Tomlanovic, who had beaten Serena Williams in the third round.

Jabeer is the first woman representing an African country to reach the last four of the US Open in the professional era, which began in 1968.

“Trying to do my job and I will inspire more and more generations from Africa,” said Jabir. “It really means a lot to me.”

She said her run to the title match at the All England Club made her “believe in myself more” and realize “I have it in me to win a Grand Slam”.

Of chucking her racket during the match against Tomlanovic, Jabir joked that the equipment “kept slipping out of my hand.”

Serena Williams is a ratings bonanza for ESPN

Serena Williams was a smash hit in her final US Open match ratings.

Williams’ expected farewell to Flushing Meadows was the most-watched tennis telecast in the network’s 43-year history, ESPN said Tuesday. Her loss to Ajla Tomljanovic last Friday drew 4.6 million viewers. The previous record was 3.9 million in the 2012 Wimbledon final, when Roger Federer beat Andy Murray in ESPN’s first year of exclusives.

Ratings for the Williams match peaked at 6.9 million viewers for the 10:15 pm quarter-hour. Averaged 1.1 over the first five days of the US Open. Millions of viewers tuned in to ESPN Networks, a 101% increase over 2021. These are the most-watched first five days of the US Open on record on ESPN networks.

Williams’ second-round win over Annette Kontawait averaged 3.6 million viewers.