Cocaine production in Colombia will reach a record high in 2021, according to projections released by the White House on Thursday, raising the stakes for bilateral cooperation between the United States and Colombia’s next administration.

President-elect Gustavo Petro has promised to rethink drug policy in the South American country, prioritizing development programs over coca eradication schemes.

In a press release, the US Office of National Drug Control Policy said last year Colombia produced about 972 tons of cocaine, mostly exported to the United States, with 234,000 hectares planted with coca, the plant used to make the banned drug. .

Figures for cocaine production are slightly lower than in 2020, when the country produced 994 tons of cocaine and planted 245,000 hectares of coca, according to an annual study by the White House. But cocaine production is still significantly higher than ten years ago, when Colombia produced an estimated 273 tons of the drug.

The White House said in its statement that Colombia “remains a close ally and partner” of the United States in tackling cocaine production, and that last year, Colombia’s armed forces manually eradicated 103,000 hectares of coca and seized more than 750 tons. of medicine.

But this partnership will be tested when the left-wing Petro launches this summer.

The former guerrilla fighter has criticized manual eradication practices that often create conflicts between the Colombian army and farmers in remote areas, who have turned to coca as their main source of income.

During this year’s presidential campaign, Petro said he wanted to increase development programs in remote areas to bring legal products to market while farmers voluntarily eradicated their coca fields. He said some farmers in Colombia want to renegotiate a free trade agreement with the United States that has made it difficult to sell their crops.

Petro has long criticized US-backed efforts to smoke coca crops using small planes. These programs were halted in 2015 after studies suggested the chemical they were using to spray coca crops was harmful to people and the environment.

The United States has said it wants to work with Petro on a wide range of issues, including security, immigration and climate change. This week, Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council’s director for the Western Hemisphere, said he would visit Colombia to speak with members of the incoming government.

The White House said in its statement that cocaine production is high in Peru and Bolivia, the world’s second and third largest drug producers. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24,500 people in the United States will die from cocaine overdoses in 2021, while 71,000 will die from fentanyl overdoses.