Coast Guard monitors oil spill off South Vancouver Island

US and Canadian authorities say they are working together to deal with an oil spill near San Juan Island, Washington, near the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

The spill began on Saturday after the Aleutian Islands fishing boat began sinking near Sunset Point, which is on the west side of San Juan Island.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) said in a statement that the vessel had about 9,840 liters (2,600 US gal) of oil and diesel on board. The aerial image showed a sheen almost 2.8 km long from the spill. tweeted around 18:00 on Saturday.

“The ship is under water at a depth of more than 100 feet (30 meters) and is currently polluting the environment,” a spokesman for the Canadian Coast Guard said. “The Canadian Coast Guard is working closely with the US Coast Guard and is ready to respond and assist as needed.”

#UPDATE (1/2) #USCG coordinates with Sound Watch and @NOAA to monitor the location of southern resident killer whales in the vicinity of the San Juan Islands. While there are currently no whales in the area, our agencies are ready to deploy approved deterrents. –@USCGPacificNW

All five people on board the fishing boat were rescued when it sank, according to a US Coast Guard statement.

The spill raises concerns about killer whales in the south, who are seriously endangered and swim in the Salish Sea.

Update from USCG on Sunday morning said the killer whales were discovered by researchers west of Port Angeles, Washington, which is a good distance south of the spill.

(1/2) #MorningUpdate – With the help of the Friday Harbor Whale Museum, we Crews at the scene have been watching the SRKW during the night and it looks like they are now in transit west near Port Angeles. Last night, the contractors were able to locate the ship on the seafloor using side-looking radar… –@USCGPacificNW

“We use a sonograph to track any [killer] whales that may be moving towards the affected area, US Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Clarke said Sunday. We didn’t see them.

The Coast Guard said it was ready to use deterrents to ensure killer whales do not enter the area of ​​the oil spill.

“We were constantly on the scene directing traffic in the area and managing vessel traffic,” Clarke said.

“People at the scene are essentially continuing to study the environmental impact, observing the scene itself and creating a trajectory model so that we can properly develop a future containment and recovery plan.”

A group of divers were at the site Sunday, Clarke said, as the crews tried to figure out how to reduce pollutant emissions from the boat.

He said an investigation is still ongoing to determine if the ship and its crew have violated laws regarding water pollution. According to Clarke, if they are found guilty, they could be fined.