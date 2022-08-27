New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: A coalition of Republican women across the country is coming together to combat the growing crisis at the country’s southern border amid reports of horrors facing migrants, especially women and children, trying to cross north into the United States.

The group, brought together by the Winning for Women Action Fund (WFW AF), the political arm of the conservative women’s advocacy group Winning for Women, and Polaris National Security, a Republican national security advocacy organization, will visit the border area between McAllen. , Texas and Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday to see the crisis first hand, as well as meet with law enforcement officials and victims of human and drug trafficking.

The diverse group of women included WFW founder Annie Dickerson, Polaris National Security founder and former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, and congressional candidates Jane Kiggins, R-Va., Amanda Adkins, R-Kan. ., April Baker, R-Nev., Lori Chavez-Deremer, R-Ore., Cassie Garcia, R-Texas, and Tiffany Smiley, R-Wash.

Their meeting comes as news emerges about the horrific treatment of migrant children by members of gangs and drug cartels, including using them to smuggle drugs or harvesting organs to sell on the black market.

The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has so far exceeded 22 million, as the Biden-era crisis continues.

“The women and children who have been forced to make the perilous journey across our country are facing untold cruelty and suffering,” Dickerson said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital ahead of the trip.

“The women on this trip – from all different backgrounds and across the country – are linking arms to give these victims a voice and demand accountability,” she added.

The border crisis, which has escalated since President Biden’s inauguration and the end of several Trump administration border policies, is causing massive evacuations of border patrol agents and surrounding communities each month.

Nearly 200,000 migrants arrived at the border in July, down from the 213,000 who arrived in July 2021, but the number remains stubbornly high as the administration continues efforts to roll back the Trump-era “stay in Mexico” policy.

Biden has faced intense criticism for his handling of the border crisis since taking office in January 2021, with no time yet to visit the border.

Speaking exclusively to Fox News Digital ahead of Tuesday’s trip, Ortagus referred to Biden’s failure to visit the border as a “neglect of duty” and argued that he wasn’t because he would be “embarrassed” by what he would see.

“It’s unconscionable that he wouldn’t go to the border. I think he’s embarrassed, and maybe he’s embarrassed by what he’s going to see, and that’s why he doesn’t go,” she said. “His team wants to pretend that the border isn’t a problem and if he goes there, he’s going to see what we’re going to see next week, which is horrific human rights abuses.”

“He has to put a face to the stories of people who have suffered because of his border policies, communities in South Texas, where crime has increased, where people don’t feel safe in their homes,” she added.

Flores also spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of Tuesday’s trip and emphasized how government officials are seeing the border crisis firsthand and how it has become a “humanitarian crisis.”

“I want people to come and see the seriousness of this and not politicize it,” she said. “We all need to work together to secure the border, keep immigrants safe, and focus on legal immigration and why legal immigration is so important.”

“They should see what we see every day, why border security is so important, and they should go back to their districts and make people across the country aware of what’s going on in South Texas, because what’s happening is truly heartbreaking. ” she added.

The women’s group hopes that the Republicans will have a majority in the House of Representatives after November’s midterm elections and help shape future legislation to ease the pain felt by the current crisis.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.