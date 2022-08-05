Coal vs. Wall Street – The New York Times

Climate change is not a partisan issue in many countries. Both parties on the right and on the left support policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, even as they argue over the specifics of those policies. This consensus has enabled the European Union to drastically cut emissions over the past few decades as the threat of global warming has become more apparent.
In the United States, of course, climate is a partisan issue. Nearly all elected Democrats are in favor of action to slow climate change. Almost none of the Republicans in important political positions, including members of Congress and Republican nominees on the Supreme Court, support this policy.
Today The Times publishes an article that explores the other side of this issue at the state level. I pass on the rest of today’s newsletter core material to my colleague David Gelles, who wrote this article.
Since the election of President Donald Trump, American corporations have become increasingly involved in the country’s culture wars. Big companies like Google and Coca-Cola have decided they need to take a stand on issues like immigration, climate change, gun laws and voting rights.
Corporate America’s stance on these issues has been an attempt to reflect the values of its employees and clients, many of whom are younger and live in large metropolitan areas. As a result, these corporate positions have broadly aligned with those of the Democratic Party, leading to a fair amount of Republican hand-wringing. Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican leader, at one point warned companies to “stay out of politics” and other conservatives ridiculed “awakened capitalism.”
Recently, Republican officials have also begun looking for ways to strike back. Florida lawmakers this year removed Disney’s special tax status because the company opposed a new education law that opponents call Don’t Say Gay. But perhaps the party’s most significant efforts have so far received relatively little attention: Republican state treasurers are taking steps to punish companies they say are overly focused on environmental issues.
Last week, West Virginia treasurer Riley Moore used a new state law to bar five Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, from doing business with the state because he said the companies had distanced themselves from the coal industry. industry.
Similar bans are likely being prepared elsewhere. Legislators in several other states, including Kentucky and Oklahoma, have already passed laws similar to West Virginia’s. Legislators in a dozen other states are working on similar bills.
Treasurers in three states also withdrew a total of $700 million from investment funds managed by BlackRock, the world’s largest wealth management company, over objections to its stance on environmental issues.
These efforts to penalize companies are part of a larger push by Republican treasurers to promote fossil fuels and hinder climate action at both the federal and state levels. Treasurers work with a network of conservative groups associated with the fossil fuel industry, such as the Heritage Foundation and the Heartland Institute.
When I spoke to Moore, he presented his efforts to punish Wall Street firms as a way to protect the livelihoods of West Virginians. If the banks don’t want to deal with the coal companies, he said, why should he deal with them?
In response, banks say that coal is a bad investment and that all industries will have to deal with climate change. Bank officials add that they still do a lot of work with oil and gas companies.
However, these battles bring the US closer to a world of red and blue brands, in which politics will influence those parts of life that once seemed separate from it. People on both sides of the aisle are concerned that things have gone too far.
“I don’t like the idea that if you’re a Republican, you should be served by this company, and if you’re a Democrat, you should be served by this company,” said Noah Friend, a Republican attorney who previously worked for the Kentucky Treasurer, one of officials trying to stop the fight against climate change. “We already have many divisions in this country.”
But it seems unlikely that this trend will stop anytime soon. For Democrats and Republicans alike, the substance of these debates—about climate, civil rights, religious freedom, and more—is more important than the abstract principle that not everything has to be partisan.
You can read my story, which includes details about the many ways Republican Treasurers are promoting fossil fuels, here.
