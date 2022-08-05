Coal vs. Wall Street – The New York Times

Treasurers in three states also withdrew a total of $700 million from investment funds managed by BlackRock, the world’s largest wealth management company, over objections to its stance on environmental issues.

These efforts to penalize companies are part of a larger push by Republican treasurers to promote fossil fuels and hinder climate action at both the federal and state levels. Treasurers work with a network of conservative groups associated with the fossil fuel industry, such as the Heritage Foundation and the Heartland Institute.

When I spoke to Moore, he presented his efforts to punish Wall Street firms as a way to protect the livelihoods of West Virginians. If the banks don’t want to deal with the coal companies, he said, why should he deal with them?

In response, banks say that coal is a bad investment and that all industries will have to deal with climate change. Bank officials add that they still do a lot of work with oil and gas companies.

However, these battles bring the US closer to a world of red and blue brands, in which politics will influence those parts of life that once seemed separate from it. People on both sides of the aisle are concerned that things have gone too far.

“I don’t like the idea that if you’re a Republican, you should be served by this company, and if you’re a Democrat, you should be served by this company,” said Noah Friend, a Republican attorney who previously worked for the Kentucky Treasurer, one of officials trying to stop the fight against climate change. “We already have many divisions in this country.”