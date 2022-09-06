Coaches Poll Prediction: Can Georgia Get Past Ohio State? Who will make it to the top five?

Two important questions will determine the top spot in this week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll:

What do voters do in number 2?

And what will voters do with Notre Dame?

As Alabama opened with a 55-0 win over Utah State, the Crimson Tide is a new Top 25 No. are unlikely to lose their iron grip on 1, which will be released later on Tuesday.

But the way Georgia demolished Oregon in that cross-conference season opener allowed the Bulldogs to move up one spot and beat Ohio State at No. 2 opened a way to change. The 49-3 victory marked the program’s largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent. history

The Buckeyes didn’t put away Notre Dame the way they hoped, eventually winning 21-10 in the fourth quarter, a victory some voters might have felt rewarded with a win over a top-five opponent. What wins between the quality of Ohio State’s success and Georgia’s complete dominance?

Snap Verdicts:Ohio State’ has the biggest reaction lead since Week 1

Week 1 Observations:Impressive beginnings in Oklahoma, Arkansas

A rough debut:Kelly’s first game with LSU was a spectacular flameout

Ups and downs:Week 1 college football winners and losers

Preseason Top 25 No. 5, the Fighting Irish may not fall far. Only one team, Utah, had to drop out of the top 10. Previously no. 8, the Utes lost to Florida.

With the poll just hours away, here’s a best guess at what the top 10 will look like:

1. Alabama (1-0)

The Tide ran for 278 yards, threw for 281 yards, gained 30 first downs and averaged 7.8 yards per play. The defense gave up 79 yards on the ground, 57 yards through the air, seven first downs and 2.3 yards per play. Although Alabama has an easier season-opening opponent than OSU and Georgia, the Tide’s no. There is no possibility of falling from 1.

2. Georgia (1-0)

Georgia earned more first-place votes (six to five) than OSU in the preseason poll, but still trailed the Buckeyes by one spot, perhaps representing a bloc of voters not quite sold on the Bulldogs’ chances to repeat. Any questions after Saturday? Georgia also has a chance to chew up the 54 first-place votes Alabama earned in the preseason poll.

3. Ohio State (1-0)

The Buckeyes may drop one spot but the gap between the top three and the rest of the top 10 is enormous — in the first poll, the No. 3 Georgia and no. 4 Clemson (186 points) more than doubles the distance. space between the Bulldogs and the top-ranked Tide (92 points).

4. Clemson (1-0)

After taking care of business against Georgia Tech, Clemson will play No. He will be in 4. Until games against Wake Forest and North Carolina State begin in late September, look for the Tigers to stay off the national radar with the top three covered.

5. Michigan (1-0)

The first phase of Jim Harbaugh’s unique and ongoing quarterback competition is complete, with returning starter Cade McNamara getting the early nod in a win over Colorado State, while his former backup, JJ McCarthy, largely steals the show in a reserve role. McCarthy’s turn comes in Saturday’s game against Hawaii.

6. Texas A&M (1-0)

Things are about to get serious for A&M, which begins a season-defining stretch after leading Sam Houston State 31-0: at Appalachian State, Miami (Fla.), Arkansas, Mississippi State and at Alabama. With everyone inside and outside the SEC circling the Oct. 8 date in Tuscaloosa, it will be up for debate if the Aggies slip up and fall as favorites before meeting the Crimson Tide.

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

The Sooners are the first of at least two teams to move up at least two spots after Week 1, thanks to losses to the Irish and Utes. OU opened under Brent Venables with a 45-13 win over Texas-El Paso that featured 233 passing yards and two touchdowns from new starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

8. Baylor (1-0)

It’s the most Notre Dame can land since losing in Columbus, and voters will likely see a tight game, keep a close eye on the final score, and award the Irish with only being docked three spots from last week. Baylor has major name recognition and credibility after last season, however, with a smooth 69-10 victory over Albany.

9. Notre Dame (0-1)

Saturday’s loss will be followed by a winning streak. Next up is Marshall, California and North Carolina, followed by a very interesting game with Brigham Young. (BYU was unranked in the preseason, but that won’t last long.) Then comes Syracuse, UNLV and Stanford. Can the Irish stay 7-1 when they host Clemson on Nov. 5?

10. Oklahoma State (1-0)

There are other options here, especially after Oklahoma State’s defense let Central Michigan score a bunch of worst-time points to turn the blowout into a 58-44 final. A team that could make a big move is Southern California, which is ranked No. 15 in the early poll and looked like a Pac-12 contender in a win over Rice. Look for the Cowboys to move up two notches and crack the top 10.