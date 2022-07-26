New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

CNN “New Day” host Briana Kylar announced Tuesday that she was “floored” to learn her four-year-old was the first child in her neighborhood to receive the COVID vaccine.

“My four-year-old was about a week into the vaccine process, and when we went, I found out he was the first person in the pharmacy his age to get the vaccine. I was surprised by that,” Keilar said.

“I also wonder how it fits when you look at other age groups,” she added.

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen said vaccination rates among children “continue to be at some very low percentage.”

In June, the CDC and FDA approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6 months of age. Parents can choose between three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna shot.

A three-dose regimen was 80.3% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in children under 5 years of age, according to the results of a study released by Pfizer last month. Children take just three microgram doses, about one-tenth of the shot an adult would take.

CDC data show that the vaccine reduces the small risk of children developing severe disease from the virus. Ultimately, the parent or guardian must decide.

Vaccination, a polarizing issue when it comes to adults, continues to be divisive because many feel it doesn’t make sense for young people — especially if they already have COVID. Others embraced having their children vaccinated and expressed relief that it was available. Children are statistically less likely to develop severe outcomes during a pandemic from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced his intention to shake up “New Day” in May after years of dismal ratings.

“We will reimagine our morning show, leveraging our correspondents and unmatched resources from across the US and around the world to bring the news viewers need to know as they start their day,” Licht told advertisers during a pre-show.

“I’ll be honest here. We’re looking to disrupt the morning shows in this space and we believe we have the people and resources to do it,” he added.

Licht did not refer to the morning show by its current name at the time of the announcement, and it was unclear whether Keilar would be part of the revamped program.

