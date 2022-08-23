New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

CNN sounded the alarm Tuesday about a large “dark money” donation to the new conservative group Marble Freedom Trust.

The conservative nonprofit, led by former Federalist Society executive Leonard Leo, received $1.6 billion in donations from a single donor, electronics manufacturing mogul Barre Seed.

“This huge dark money donation that has the power to change the political landscape in this country was never meant to be made public but to a tax document,” CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin said on John Berman and CNN’s “New Day.” Guest host Caitlan Collins.

Griffin described Leo as “a devout Catholic known as Donald Trump’s Supreme Court whisperer.” The reporter added, “Leo helped keep Merrick Garland off the court and helped usher in the most conservative Supreme Court in decades.”

Schumer-aligned dark money nonprofit receives $105 million from anonymous donors, tax forms show records

“He and his colleagues at the Federalist Society are credited with the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Cavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett,” Griffin explained.

A conservative majority of the Supreme Court recently overturned the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Association.

“Leo is someone who can raise money and has a background in appointing judges that will build a conservative judicial infrastructure across the country,” Robert Maguire, research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), told CNN.

“Leonard Leo now has an unprecedented amount of cash to spend on any political project he likes,” Griffin declared. He also added that Seed’s donation would “leave behind a political legacy of black money that will last for decades.”

“Money and politics, John,” the reporter told Berman, adding that the donation was “tax free.”

Pelosi-aligned dark money nonprofit receives $3 million in group fuel from Swiss billionaire

Leo was involved in former President Donald Trump’s judicial selections.

Leo said in a statement to CNN, “It’s time for the conservative movement, in the ranks of George Soros, Hansjorg Weiss, Arabella Adviser and other left-wing philanthropists, to step up in the fight to defend our Constitution and its ideals.”

Arabella Advisors, a political consulting firm, has deep ties to dark money groups. He managed the New Venture Fund, SixteenThirty Fund, Windward Fund, and Hopewell Fund, a group of nonprofits that raised a total of $1.6 billion in 2020 from anonymous donors. Groups pushed for and spent funding for health care and climate initiatives. Big money to defeat former president in 2020.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Liberal billionaire George Soros, who has dark ties to money, is behind multimillion-dollar funding for Governing for Impact, a secretive group working behind the scenes with the Biden administration.