CNN reports that 72% of economists believe the US is in or will soon be in a recession

CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the US is already in or will soon enter a recession. The news, which contrasts the network’s efforts to present the economy as strong, was reported by reporter Matt Egan during “CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera.”

Egan cited a survey conducted by the National Association of Business Economics. “There is a lot of pessimism in this survey,” he said.

“[C]Look, 19% say the US economy is already in a recession. This is a shocking number. Also, think more over the next few quarters, you will increase this, it is 53%,” he added.

Economic data released on Thursday showed two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the measure that determines whether the US is in recession.

“Overall, 72% say the U.S. economy is either in a recession or will soon go into one,” Egan noted.

He cautioned viewers that “economists are not the only ones concerned [but] Investors too.”

A CNN reporter pointed to “shrinking paychecks” as a result of inflation – people can buy less with their same salary.

JP Morgan strategists predict the Federal Reserve will Raise interest rates By another 0.75 percent in September, the inflation target set by Congress for the Fed is aimed at bringing inflation to two percent. Prices rose by 8.5 percent in July compared to last year.

U.S. President Joe Biden (C) meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House on May 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. The three met to discuss the Biden administration's plan to combat record-high inflation.

Although higher interest rates are intended to reduce inflation, they do so by reducing spending and expanding borrowing. As a result, housing prices have fallen as mortgage interest rates have risen. This is because it is more difficult for consumers to obtain mortgage loans, reducing demand and prices.

Many blame the long-term climate agenda of American and European leaders – which has limited domestic production of oil – for the high gas and electricity bills.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) and Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell (R) testify during a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Civil Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "CARES (Coronavirus Relief, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Oversight of Treasury and the Federal Reserve: Building a Resilient Economy." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It was announced in July that the United States had experienced two back-to-back quarters Negative GDP growthDefinition of Recession.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.