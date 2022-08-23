New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the US is already in or will soon enter a recession. The news, which contrasts the network’s efforts to present the economy as strong, was reported by reporter Matt Egan during “CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera.”

Egan cited a survey conducted by the National Association of Business Economics. “There is a lot of pessimism in this survey,” he said.

“[C]Look, 19% say the US economy is already in a recession. This is a shocking number. Also, think more over the next few quarters, you will increase this, it is 53%,” he added.

“Overall, 72% say the U.S. economy is either in a recession or will soon go into one,” Egan noted.

He cautioned viewers that “economists are not the only ones concerned [but] Investors too.”

A CNN reporter pointed to “shrinking paychecks” as a result of inflation – people can buy less with their same salary.

JP Morgan strategists predict the Federal Reserve will Raise interest rates By another 0.75 percent in September, the inflation target set by Congress for the Fed is aimed at bringing inflation to two percent. Prices rose by 8.5 percent in July compared to last year.

Although higher interest rates are intended to reduce inflation, they do so by reducing spending and expanding borrowing. As a result, housing prices have fallen as mortgage interest rates have risen. This is because it is more difficult for consumers to obtain mortgage loans, reducing demand and prices.

Many blame the long-term climate agenda of American and European leaders – which has limited domestic production of oil – for the high gas and electricity bills.

It was announced in July that the United States had experienced two back-to-back quarters Negative GDP growthDefinition of Recession.