CNN panelists discussed the “vibe shift” in favor of the Democratic Party during “Inside Politics” on Sunday, arguing how recent Democratic congressional victories have led party members to “align their goals with reality.”

Host Abby Phillips said Democrats are feeling particularly optimistic about things, as several pieces of legislation, such as the semiconductor chip bill, have passed the House and Senate.

Politico’s Marianne Levin said Democrats were “excited” because they didn’t expect the legislation to cut inflation. Levin said Democratic lawmakers believe they will get a “compromised health care package” that Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.V. Approved by

The Senate is currently engaged in a vote-a-ram to pass the budget reconciliation bill.

“I think expectations were lowered so much with the assumption that they were going to get a narrow bill, they just thought it was a big win for them and just passed it. Big deal,” she said.

Philip noted that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT. The bill was likely to be voted on, but he was “unhappy” with it and offered several amendments that would likely not pass.

Molly Ball of Time magazine noted a “vibe shift” for the Democratic Party.

“There’s been kind of a vibe shift on the Democrats’ side. I think this bill seems like it fell out of the sky for them in a lot of ways because Joe Manchin has suddenly reversed himself. And so it feels like they’ve done this thing and not expected,” she said Sunday. .

“And then you have gas prices going down, the economic news that you mentioned, the foreign policy news that you mentioned, at least after a year when it looked like they couldn’t get a break — even on things that they didn’t have any. Ball said, Democrat Ro The opposite was “depressed” by the overturning of the frenzy and frustrated by the lack of action on climate change.

“It feels like we’re in a completely different world now,” she added.

CNN’s Caitlan Collins said that while many Democrats had generally supported the proposed reforms in Sanders’ bill, many would vote against them to avoid tipping the balance.

“It shows how shocking it is, what the Democrats were talking about a year ago about what they wanted and what they’re accepting now. Because, I mean, it’s even in the name itself and how they’ve rebranded it to make it better, until now. It’s called the De-Inflation Act. It’s the work of Senator Joe Manchin. And it shows how the Democrats have aligned their goals with reality and what they’re seeing,” Collins noted.

“This bill is a game-changer on climate change and whatnot. It’s very different from what we wanted a year ago. Senator Sanders is complaining about it. Care for children, not care for the elderly, all these other efforts to rewrite the social contract that he originally asked for. “You can see how much the Democrats are excited about this, how fundamentally their goals have changed,” Collins asserted.

Manchin said he would support the Democratic spending bill, which has been rebranded as the Inflation Reduction Act, a scaled back version of President Biden’s original Build Back Better bill.

“I now propose and vote for the Inflation Relief Act of 2022. Instead of risking trillions in more inflation with new spending, this bill will cut inflationary taxes that Americans pay, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and improve our nation’s energy security and climate. Change invests in solutions,” Manchin said in a recent statement.

