A CNN op-ed on Wednesday argued that progressives should recognize that school closings are a “problem” in the Covid-era, and that they should “take a look” at their own policies and try to “improve” the effects.

Author Jill Filipovic said it may be too late for some students to recover from school closures during the pandemic.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. And we can’t turn back time, and while the finger of partisanship already in full effect isn’t particularly helpful, progressives can clearly see the harm from us. Ask ourselves what we can learn from own policies and how we can ameliorate some of these ill effects.” said a CNN op-ed.

A study from the National Assessment of Educational Progress found declining math and reading test scores for 9-year-olds.

Filipovic encouraged progressives to learn from the school closing mistake and said it “makes sense to close schools in the spring of 2020.” In the fall, the US knew too much and remained a “global outlier.”

“Unsurprisingly, students whose schools have been remote the longest — disproportionately black and Hispanic students, in part because those students are more likely than their rural and suburban counterparts to be enrolled in urban school districts that have maintained remote learning for much longer — have suffered the most significant learning losses. The pandemic response has already This is one of many ways to further break down the widening inequalities,” Filipovic wrote.

CNN personalities have often come out against Republicans who want to reopen schools during the pandemic. When then-President Donald Trump wanted to get kids back to school in late 2020, CNN, along with other left-leaning media outlets, were quick to criticize the former president’s stance.

Filipovic said the school closings didn’t happen because Democrats were being “overly cautious” and said their efforts were to prevent children from bringing home COVID-19 to their families.

Johns Hopkins released a study in February showing that lockdowns are largely ineffective during a pandemic. Major networks like CNN and MSNBC largely ignored the study’s findings.

Filipovic added that progressives are quick to write off learning losses during the pandemic as “minimal” and often described as students having “different learning experiences.”

“Whatever one’s opinion on the wisdom of school closures during Covid — and people certainly have good faith about when and why and for how long shutdowns are appropriate — to suggest that shutdowns have an effect is to ignore the responsibility of adults. Not much,” she wrote.

In a letter to the Wall Street Journal, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten blamed criticism of the school closings.

Many have blamed teacher unions and Weingartens for the loss of learning during the pandemic.