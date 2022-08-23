closer
Video

A CNN medical analyst speculated on why Dr. Fauci resigned

Dr. Jonathan Reiner hailed Dr. Anthony Fauci as an “inspiration” on CNN Monday.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner hailed Dr. Anthony Fauci as an “inspiration” on Monday amid news that he will retire from his government post in December.

CNN’s “At This Hour” host Kate Bolduan brought up Fauci’s retirement plans. “One of the things I know he wants to do is inspire the next generation of scientific leaders. What do you think that would look like?” she asked Rainer.

Reiner responded by singing Fauci’s praises. “Well, it might give him more time to be a mentor. I hope it gives him more time to write and be an inspiration to young doctors and kids in high school. I hope this president gives Dr. Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but he’s already the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” received,” he said.

Reiner suggests that Fauci’s departure this coming December is due to political frustration.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH)

(Getty Images)

FAUCI admits Covid-19 vaccines do not protect ‘very well’ against infection

“I think he’s probably fed up with how much politics has tainted what he’s supposed to be doing,” he noted. “He’s not just a scientist and chief medical adviser to the president, but the world he lives in is highly politicized.”

The doctor suggested that being warned about the upcoming probe could also be a factor.

“You know, last week when members of Congress changed House majorities they told him to clear his calendar so he could testify, you know, you know full time,” Reiner explained. “He doesn’t really like the concept of doing that.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced Monday that Fauci’s resignation “does not preclude a full-scale investigation into the origins of the pandemic.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing federal response to COVID-19, with a focus on current status and future planning.

(Joe Radle/Getty Images)

Fauci: We should have ‘very, very strict limits’ for asymptomatic covid early in pandemic

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. Fauci directly announced the timing of his departure in a tweet, saying, “Dr. Fauci is conveniently resigning in December before House Republicans have a chance to hold him accountable for destroying our country these three years. This man is a coward.”

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., warned in a tweet, “Retirement will not shield Dr. Fauci from congressional scrutiny.”

His full statement on the GOP committee’s website explained, “Emails obtained by Oversight Committee Republicans reveal that what Dr. Fauci has said publicly about the origins of COVID is vastly different than what he has said privately.”

Both the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and the responses to it have caused powerful medical institutions to be questioned.

(Photo by Artur Vidak/Noor via Getty Images)

The statement concluded, “The American people deserve transparency and accountability about how government officials use their taxpayer dollars, and Oversight Committee Republicans will deliver.”

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.