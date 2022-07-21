New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

CNN medical analyst Dr. Lena Wen and Dr., a professor at Vanderbilt Medical Center. William Schaffner joined CNN’s John King on Thursday to discuss the news that President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

Schaffner and Wen said Biden, who was vaccinated and received two booster shots, is likely to recover quickly from the virus. Wen praised the White House’s transparency at the beginning of the segment and compared it to when former President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus.

“I appreciate the White House being so transparent,” she said. “There’s certainly a big difference between how they’re reacting now against former President Trump. In this case, I hope that President Biden will make a full recovery and that his symptoms will be mild.”

Vice President Harris, first lady tests negative for Covid

Wen said it could serve as a “guideline” for what it will be like to live with COVID-19 in the future.

“We’re all going to face it,” she said. “And what we can do in preparation is make sure we’re protected as much as possible through vaccinations and boosters, and then, by taking treatments, as soon as we test positive.”

King asked Schaffner about Wen’s past comments about White House transparency.

“What’s the test now for the Biden White House — A) to be transparent on a daily basis about the president’s condition and B) and can this be used as Dr. Wen identified as a teaching moment?”

“It’s a teachable moment. And I think the president and the team around him are setting a good example for the rest of the country. We can all learn from that. And I complement them for their transparency. What we need to know. What’s happening with our politician,” Schaffner said.

Biden’s Covid diagnosis: MSNBC, CNN, ABC and more float new mask restrictions, toot boosters

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday after the diagnosis that transparency is one of the most important things the White House needs to remember.

She said the other big concern is making sure the White House shows Biden is working.

The president tweeted a video of himself on Thursday, telling Americans he was fine.

“I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done, going to continue to get it done, and in the meantime, thank you for your concern and keep the faith,” Biden said.

In a letter, Biden’s doctor said the president was suffering from a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.