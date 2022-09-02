New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

CNN correspondent Eva McCand praised President Biden’s “very, very patriotic” political speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, despite several divisive statements.

Biden gave a speech that he believed was a political battle between “Republicans” and pro-democracy advocates. While Biden has been criticized for his earlier claims that these “extremist” Republicans promote “quasi-fascism,” he doubled down on the statement during his speech, suggesting it poses a threat to democracy.

“But as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under attack,” Biden said. “We do ourselves no favors to pretend otherwise.”

McCand joined a panel on “Anderson Cooper 360” to discuss the aftermath of the speech. Although veteran political analyst John Avalon suggested that Biden politicized his speech by appealing to “MAGA Republicans”, McCand insisted that his comments were “pro-USA” and “patriotic”.

Biden Says ‘Maga Republicans’ Are Threatening Democracy As He And Dems Broke Anti-Trump Rhetoric Ahead Of Midterms

“And the other thing that really stuck with me was that he almost seemed to be claiming patriotism. Often you hear the argument that the Republican Party is pro-American. The Democrats aren’t patriotic enough. But what was more pro-American than this speech? And I think Democratic voters That’s what we wanted to hear. We respect the will of the people, right? A nod to our democracy, but also a nod to preserving reproductive rights. He’s the president of all of America,” McCand said.

CNN was among the mainstream media outlets that defended Biden’s original “quasi-fascism” claims as true, though Avalon acknowledged Tuesday that his comments were “not helpful.”

McCand continued to praise the speech, “You said earlier that what’s happening in this country is not normal. We’re still a democracy at our core. I mean all of that, it was a very, very patriotic speech, and I think people across the country Democratic voters want to be very patriotic. They also want to be part of the American story. I think they said that.”

Carin Jean-Pierre slammed for ‘demanding agenda’, labeling ‘extreme’ at odds with ‘majority of Americans’

Elsewhere in the segment, political commentator Scott Jennings, in contrast, criticized the speech as “very, very partisan”.

“It was a very, very partisan speech. His main message to me was that if you don’t vote Democrat, we don’t have a democracy anymore, so that’s not going to sit well with any Republican voter. What kind of Republican do they think they are? [themselves to be]” Jennings said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

CNN anchor Brianna Keller criticized Biden on Twitter for taking a military stance in the wake of a political speech.