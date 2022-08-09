New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several CNN hosts on Sunday praised Democrats for passing the inflation-reducing legislation as a big step for President Biden.

After more than 15 hours of marathon “vote-a-rama” sessions, Democrats passed the bill through the budget reconciliation process on a 50-50 Senate vote. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to allow more than $400 billion in spending and more than $700 billion in taxes in what many see as the “Build Back Better” plan.

Throughout Monday’s show, CNN anchors and reporters hailed the partisan vote as a possible sign of Biden’s victory and midterm success.

“At This Hour” host Kate Bolduan described the news as “a really sudden turnaround for President Biden, who can now celebrate several legacy-defining victories in his first two years in office.”

Politico hails Biden’s ‘pretty impressive’ legislative performance

CNN correspondent John Harwood later emphasized in the segment that “it’s important to stop and recognize the extent of the success achieved by Democrats and President Biden.”

“Now, will that help them in the mid-term? Sure, it will help them,” he added. “It will cast an aura of success around the Democrats in the White House. It has the potential to get young people excited about climate and older people excited about those Medicare provisions.”

However, he noted that the so-called “Inflation Relief Act” is unlikely to reduce inflation enough to shock Democrats projects.

Although “CNN Newsroom” host Pamela Brown acknowledged that economists are “mixed” about the bill’s impact on inflation, she fought back against accusations that Sunday was anything but a victory.

“You may not like what’s in some of these bills, but would you agree that President Biden is one of the most legislatively successful presidents in modern history?” Brown asked former Trump campaign adviser David Urban.

“Well, Pamela, I don’t know about that, and just to take a step back, you’re reading these giant numbers, trillions of dollars. That money is not free. That money is coming from you and me and others. The taxpayers,” Urban insisted.

Despite that, Brown reiterated that “President Biden has been on a roll lately with these wins, with these Assembly wins.”

CNN panelists say legislative victory speaks to ‘how Democrats have adjusted their goals to reality’

On Monday morning’s edition of “CNN Newsroom,” political correspondent Dana Bash suggested that Democrats could use the anti-inflation law to ensure a political victory in the midterm elections.

Alex Marquardt asked her, “So, moving forward, especially in the midterms, how [Democrats] Turn it from a legislative victory to a political victory?

Bash replied, “By talking about it nonstop and sending the message that we’re going to try to get Democrats to think about how it’s going to affect people’s pocketbooks. Jessica was just talking about Medicare — allowing Medicare. Negotiating prescription drug prices. That’s a really big deal. . . Things that have to do with climate … are definitely more of a long-term investment than things like increasing drug prices or health care tax credits, but that’s the key.”

Still, she recognized the ups and downs Democrats could face.

“Talk to any Democrat and they’ll admit that. The challenge is, as big a win as this is, and it’s a big legal win for the president and the Democrats, it’s the same as Obamacare in 2009, I mean, it’s a win that people can’t yet feel, And this is a time when people are feeling very pessimistic about their economic situation. You just look at the polls, you don’t have to, you just talk to people. You look at food prices, you look at gasoline prices. “This legislation will challenge what Democrats say versus what they’re actually experiencing,” Bash said. .

On Sunday’s “Inside Politics,” a panel suggested it could be a “vibe shift” for Democrats as they feel more optimistic about the economy and their agenda.

“I think expectations were lowered so much with the assumption that they were going to get a narrow bill, they just saw it as a big win for them and just passed it. Big deal,” said Politico’s Marianne Levin.

