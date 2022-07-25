New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A CNN analysis said Monday that President Biden is facing a “moment of truth” regarding the economy this week as several key economic reports are expected this week.

CNN’s Stephen Collinson and Simone Pathe wrote that “every week is tough for this White House right now,” writing that the reports on “America’s financial health and consumer prices” offer “a glimpse of how bad things can get.”

The analysis noted a CNN poll in which only 18% of Americans said the economy was in good shape.

The White House said Sunday that it was the second quarter of negative GDP Being a “potential” indicator recessionary.

US has seen 13 straight months of rising costs since Biden administration called inflation ‘transitory’

The Consumer Confidence Index, which measures consumer attitudes and expectations about the economy, will be released on Tuesday, and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Value Index, which measures changes in the prices of goods purchased by consumers, will be released on this date. friday

Inflation rose 9.1% in June, hit another 40-year high. Biden and several of his advisers said the data was “outdated” because gas prices have fallen in recent weeks.

The analysis said that if the economic data to be released suggests that the U.S. is in or near a recession, it could mean “another round of bad headlines” for the president and a more positive message for the GOP ahead of the midterms.

Gas prices drop while inflation rises, Biden under fire

“And even if this week’s data suggests the economy is not headed for recession, it will be a tough sell for the White House. Any president who argues the economy isn’t as bad as voters think. Trouble,” Collinson and Pathe wrote.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the economy is “slowing down,” but Reduces chances of recession. “We don’t see any signs now — a recession is a broad-based contraction that affects many sectors of the economy. We don’t have that,” she said on “Meet the Press.” “I would say we’re seeing a recession.”

Former President Barack Obama’s economic adviser, Larry Summers, said Sunday that a recession is very likely.

“I think there’s a very high probability of a recession. When we’ve been in this type of situation before, recessions have essentially always followed. When inflation is high and unemployment is low, a soft landing represents a kind of triumph of hope. More than experience. I think we The chances of seeing one are very low,” Summers said.