CMA Awards 2022: See who’s nominated

(CNN)The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 56th CMA Awards on Wednesday.
First-time nominee Lenny Wilson tops the list with six nominations, followed by Ashley McBride, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton with five each.
Below is the full list of nominees for the awards, which will air Nov. 9 on ABC:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the year
The award is given to artists, producers and mix engineers
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Half of My Town” — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsey Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerite
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pierce and Ashley McBride
Producers: Shane McNally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“‘Till You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willman
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“You Should Probably Quit” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the year
The award is given to artists, producers and mix engineers.
Growing Up — Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
Humble Invention — Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kerstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Genia
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, John Randall, Mickey Reeves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
Says ‘What I’m Thinking’ — Lenny Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reed Shippen
Time, Tequila and Therapy — Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McNally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
Song of the year
Awards to songwriters
“buy dirt”
Lyricists: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
“She Never Wanted to Be a Girl”
Lyricists: Shane McNally, Ashley McBride, Carly Pearce
“Sand In My Boots”
Lyricists: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things A Man Should Know”
Lyricists: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lenny Wilson
“You should probably leave”
Lyricists: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBride
Carly Pierce
Carrie Underwood
Lenny Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
small town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Singing duo of the year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie and Tai
Music event of the year
This award is given to artist and producer
“Bears on Me” — Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
“Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (feat. John Pardy)
Producers: Dan Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (featuring Lenny Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pierce and Ashley McBride
Producers: Shane McNally, Josh Osborne
Musician of the Year
Jenny Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Brent Mason, guitar
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year
This award is given to actors and directors
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively
“Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (feat. John Pardy)
Director: Harper Smith
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (featuring Lenny Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pierce and Ashley McBride
Director: Alexa Campbell
“‘Till You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lenny Wilson
Broadcast Personality of the Year (by market size):
Weekly National
“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) — Westwood One
“The Country Top 40 with Fitz” (Corey Fitzner) — Hubbard Radio
“The Crook and Chase Countdown” (Lorian Crook and Charlie Chase) — iHeartMedia
“Today’s Country Kelly Bannen” (Kelly Bannen) — Apple Music Radio
“With Elaina” (Elaina Smith) — Westwood One
Daily National
“Angie Ward” — iHeartMedia
“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carson Humphreyville) — Compass Media Network
“The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez, and ” Phone Screener Abby” Anderson) — Premier Networks
“Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) — Westwood One
“The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) — Sam Alex Productions, LLC
Major market
“The Andy Summers Show” (Andy Summers) — WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.
“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKayla Poppen) — KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
“Danny Dwyer” — KUPL, Portland, Ore.
“Josh, Rachel and Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachel Hunter and Steve Grunwald) — WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
“The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines and Joe Wallace) — KKWF, Seattle, Wash.
Big market
“Jim, Deb and Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) — WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) — WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.
“The Dale Carter Morning Show” (Dale Carter) — KFKF, Kansas City, MO.
“The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsea Shinkle, Jason “Statman” Statt, and Ashley Hempfling) — WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
“The Wake Up Call with David and Kelly” (David Bugenske and Kelly Green) — KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, California.
“The New Q-Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda” (Mike Veles and Amanda Daughtry) — WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, NC
middle market
“Buzz Jackson” — KIIM, Tucson, Ariz.
“Cliff and Tanya in the Morning” (Cliff Dumas and Tanya Brakebill) — KUZZ, Bakersfield, California.
“Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie Kay” Cancy, “DJ the Trucker” Dale Sellers, and John Dennis) — WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
“New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody” (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) — WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
“Steve and Gina in the Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) — KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small market
“The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel” (Brent Lane and Mel McCray) — WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
“Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (“Dr. Shane” Collins and Tess Connell) — WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
“The Eddie Fox Show” (Eddie Fox and Amanda Fox) — WKSF, Asheville, NC
“Liz and Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) — KCLR, Columbia, Mo.
“Officer Dawn and DN” (“Officer Dawn” Evans and DN Stephens) — WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
2022 CMA Broadcast Awards — Radio Station of the Year (by market size):
Major market
KILT — Houston, Texas
KNIX — Phoenix, Ariz.
KSCS — Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
WYCD — Detroit, Mich.
Big market
KFKF — Kansas City, MO.
Wirk — West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.
WMIL — Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
WQDR — Raleigh-Durham, NC
WSIX — Nashville, Tenn.
middle market
KXKT — Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
WHKO — Dayton, Ohio
WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.
WQMX — Akron, Ohio
WUSY — Chattanooga, Tenn.
Small market
WCOW — La Crosse, Wis.
WKML — Fayetteville, NC
WKXC – Augusta, Ga.
WXBQ — Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
WXFL — Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.