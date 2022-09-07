type here...
CMA Awards 2022: See who’s nominated

By printveela editor

-

5
0
(CNN)The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 56th CMA Awards on Wednesday.

First-time nominee Lenny Wilson tops the list with six nominations, followed by Ashley McBride, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton with five each.
Below is the full list of nominees for the awards, which will air Nov. 9 on ABC:

    Entertainer of the Year

      Luke Combs
      Read on
      Miranda Lambert
      Chris Stapleton
        Carrie Underwood
        Morgan Wallen

        Single of the year

        The award is given to artists, producers and mix engineers
        “Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
        Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
        Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
        “Half of My Town” — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
        Producers: Kelsey Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
        Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerite
        “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pierce and Ashley McBride
        Producers: Shane McNally, Josh Osborne
        Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
        “‘Till You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
        Producer: Trent Willman
        Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
        “You Should Probably Quit” – Chris Stapleton
        Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
        Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

        Album of the year

        The award is given to artists, producers and mix engineers.
        Growing Up — Luke Combs
        Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
        Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
        Humble Invention — Maren Morris
        Producer: Greg Kerstin
        Mix Engineer: Serban Genia
        Palomino – Miranda Lambert
        Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, John Randall, Mickey Reeves
        Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
        Says ‘What I’m Thinking’ — Lenny Wilson
        Producer: Jay Joyce
        Mix Engineer: F. Reed Shippen
        Time, Tequila and Therapy — Old Dominion
        Producer: Shane McNally, Old Dominion
        Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

        Song of the year

        Awards to songwriters
        “buy dirt”
        Lyricists: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
        “She Never Wanted to Be a Girl”
        Lyricists: Shane McNally, Ashley McBride, Carly Pearce
        “Sand In My Boots”
        Lyricists: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
        “Things A Man Should Know”
        Lyricists: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lenny Wilson
        “You should probably leave”
        Lyricists: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

        Female Vocalist of the Year

        Miranda Lambert
        Ashley McBride
        Carly Pierce
        Carrie Underwood
        Lenny Wilson

        Male Vocalist of the Year

        Eric Church
        Luke Combs
        Cody Johnson
        Chris Stapleton
        Morgan Wallen

        Vocal Group of the Year

        Lady A
        small town
        Midland
        Old Dominion
        Zac Brown Band

        Singing duo of the year

        Brooks and Dunn
        Brothers Osborne
        Dan + Shay
        LOCASH
        Maddie and Tai

        Music event of the year

        This award is given to artist and producer
        “Bears on Me” — Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy
        Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
        “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
        Producer: Michael Knox
        “Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (feat. John Pardy)
        Producers: Dan Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
        “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (featuring Lenny Wilson)
        Producer: Zach Crowell
        “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pierce and Ashley McBride
        Producers: Shane McNally, Josh Osborne

        Musician of the Year

        Jenny Fleenor, fiddle
        Paul Franklin, steel guitar
        Brent Mason, guitar
        Ilya Toshinsky
        Derek Wells, guitar

        Music Video of the Year

        This award is given to actors and directors
        “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
        Director: Blake Lively
        “Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (feat. John Pardy)
        Director: Harper Smith
        “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (featuring Lenny Wilson)
        Director: Michael Monaco
        “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pierce and Ashley McBride
        Director: Alexa Campbell
        “‘Till You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
        Director: Dustin Haney

        New Artist of the Year

        Hardy
        Walker Hayes
        Cody Johnson
        Parker McCollum
        Lenny Wilson

        Broadcast Personality of the Year (by market size):

        Weekly National
        “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) — Westwood One
        “The Country Top 40 with Fitz” (Corey Fitzner) — Hubbard Radio
        “The Crook and Chase Countdown” (Lorian Crook and Charlie Chase) — iHeartMedia
        “Today’s Country Kelly Bannen” (Kelly Bannen) — Apple Music Radio
        “With Elaina” (Elaina Smith) — Westwood One
        Daily National
        “Angie Ward” — iHeartMedia
        “The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carson Humphreyville) — Compass Media Network
        “The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez, and ” Phone Screener Abby” Anderson) — Premier Networks
        “Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) — Westwood One
        “The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) — Sam Alex Productions, LLC
        Major market
        “The Andy Summers Show” (Andy Summers) — WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.
        “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKayla Poppen) — KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
        “Danny Dwyer” — KUPL, Portland, Ore.
        “Josh, Rachel and Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachel Hunter and Steve Grunwald) — WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
        “The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister” (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines and Joe Wallace) — KKWF, Seattle, Wash.
        Big market
        “Jim, Deb and Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) — WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
        “The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) — WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.
        “The Dale Carter Morning Show” (Dale Carter) — KFKF, Kansas City, MO.
        “The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsea Shinkle, Jason “Statman” Statt, and Ashley Hempfling) — WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
        “The Wake Up Call with David and Kelly” (David Bugenske and Kelly Green) — KFRG, Riverside-San Bernardino, California.
        “The New Q-Morning Crew with Mike and Amanda” (Mike Veles and Amanda Daughtry) — WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, NC
        middle market
        “Buzz Jackson” — KIIM, Tucson, Ariz.
        “Cliff and Tanya in the Morning” (Cliff Dumas and Tanya Brakebill) — KUZZ, Bakersfield, California.
        “Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie Kay” Cancy, “DJ the Trucker” Dale Sellers, and John Dennis) — WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
        “New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody” (Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods) — WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
        “Steve and Gina in the Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) — KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
        Small market
        “The Cat Pak Morning Show with Brent and Mel” (Brent Lane and Mel McCray) — WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
        “Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (“Dr. Shane” Collins and Tess Connell) — WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
        “The Eddie Fox Show” (Eddie Fox and Amanda Fox) — WKSF, Asheville, NC
        “Liz and Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) — KCLR, Columbia, Mo.
        “Officer Dawn and DN” (“Officer Dawn” Evans and DN Stephens) — WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
        2022 CMA Broadcast Awards — Radio Station of the Year (by market size):
        Major market
        KILT — Houston, Texas
        KNIX — Phoenix, Ariz.
        KSCS — Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
        WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
        WYCD — Detroit, Mich.
        Big market
        KFKF — Kansas City, MO.
        Wirk — West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.
        WMIL — Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
        WQDR — Raleigh-Durham, NC
        WSIX — Nashville, Tenn.
        middle market
        KXKT — Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
        WHKO — Dayton, Ohio
        WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.
        WQMX — Akron, Ohio
        WUSY — Chattanooga, Tenn.
        Small market
        WCOW — La Crosse, Wis.
        WKML — Fayetteville, NC
        WKXC – Augusta, Ga.
          WXBQ — Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
          WXFL — Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

