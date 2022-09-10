Clubs fear more postponements next weekend

Premier League clubs fear losing further matches next weekend due to police and logistical issues following the decision to postpone the entire program for this weekend in deference to the queen.

The clubs met in London on Friday morning and heard the league’s board unanimously recommend that the next round be postponed, a move contrary to most other major sports that have decided to keep playing.

The proposal was discussed and some clubs wondered if it would not be better to pay tribute to Her Majesty by arranging matches with appropriate gestures and messages, although they all accepted it.

The intention is to resume next weekend, but with funerals expected to take place around next Monday, clubs fear that a massive police operation needed to prepare as well as on that day could affect their ability to play matches. . safe – especially in London.

Tottenham will play Leicester on Saturday at 5:30 pm, Brentford will host Arsenal on Sunday at 2:00 pm and Chelsea will host Liverpool later that day at 4:30 pm. Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace, scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, has already been postponed due to the turmoil caused by the planned train strike. However, the strike has now been canceled out of respect for the Queen.

There’s an acknowledgment that losing one round is a headache in an already busy calendar, but two can be a real problem. As such, the league and clubs will try to play what matches they can next weekend, believing that a partially completed round will be better than none at all.