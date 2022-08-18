Club Z points and affordable meals: CBC readers share their memories of Zellers

The idea for this story came from viewers like you who contacted us. Send us your memories of Zellers or questions about what’s next for the brand. We’re listening: ask@cbc.ca.

Earlier this week Hudson’s Bay Co. announced that it was resurrecting Zellers, the legendary Canadian chain of discount stores.

Founded in London, Ontario in 1931, Zellers has expanded throughout the country over time. It was acquired by HBC in 1978 and at its peak in the late 1990s had 350 outlets.

Zellers’ slogan was “Where the lowest price is the law.” But after years of competition from major retailers like Walmart, the store chain officially closed in 2013.

The announcement of the return of Zellers – in the form of an e-commerce site as well as a physical presence in existing Hudson’s Bay stores – generated a lot of response from CBC readers, who shared their opinions on this longtime Canadian brand.

Subhash G. wrote: “The Zellers stores were amazing. My wife and I have always felt at ease shopping at Zellers. Good prices, good products, great customer service. Welcome back, Zellers!

“The Zellers are resurrecting? I am delighted!” said Roz B. “I have fond memories of shopping for clothes and household items, walking [seeing] people gobble up plates of french fries… It was a more genteel, laid-back version of Walmart, and I felt a jolt when the stores closed. If and when the network reopens, I’ll be there with the bells on.”

WATCH | Hudson Bay announces Zellers’ return:

Hudson’s Bay to bring back discount retailer Zellers Duration 1:56 Ten years after closing, the Hudson’s Bay Company wants to revive the Zellers brand. The company says it plans to launch a new e-commerce website and sell discounted items at select Bay stores by early 2023.

“Our Zellers were great,” said Dave S. “This is where I got my little sister’s Cabbage Patch doll when they first came out. And the one in Ottawa, in the Heron Gate shopping center, and the one in Dartmouth. [N.S.] Mic Mac Mall was clean, well stocked and had a lot of staff.”

“I remember that Zellers always had great, fair prices on everything in their stores,” wrote Linda W., which was good for me and probably for most Zellers customers.

feelings of nostalgia

For many readers, Zellers was an important part of the community.

“We had a Zellers store in Nanaimo, BC and they had a great eatery that became a meeting point for all the seniors in the area. The food was good and the prices reasonable,” said Sylvia G. “The community is so important and closed. this store had a big negative impact.”

“When I turned 15 in 1985, my first job was at our local Zellers company in Sydney, North Carolina,” wrote Heather P. and Big Z Burgers.

Zellers advertised itself as a place where “the lowest price is the law,” a slogan immortalized on this toy truck. (Hayden Watters/CBC)

“Canada needs something other than Walmart or Giant Tiger,” said Anna G. “I hope that [the Hudson’s Bay] can do the job. I hate Walmart but I go there for essentials like toilet paper, mops and cleaners.”

Marg T. wrote: “We loved shopping at Zellers because of the Club Z points program. You could earn points and buy items or use them for travel. We chose travel. We live in New Brunswick and have had enough accumulated points. fly the three of us from Montreal to London, England, and then to Ireland… Thank you Zellers!!”

“Zellers was a staple food, especially for small rural communities, and a special place to shop,” said Amy J. Chance to enjoy it. I hope to see a full comeback – Canadians want to support Canadian companies and I would love to stop visiting Walmart and Amazon to support Zellers!”

Doubts about success

Some readers have noted that Hudson Bay is now foreign. A number of respondents also doubted Zellers’ return.

“Fingers crossed for their success, but I suspect it’s too little too late as they’ve already lost all of their best selling space and market share. They could never compete with the power of Walmart, but they could probably go ahead with a giant tiger or maybe find it in small communities where there is no Walmart,” wrote Matt S.

A man walks past a closing Zellers store in Etobicoke, Ontario, 2020. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Sarah K. said: “I doubt it will be Zellers, which we all liked; you know, the one that actually sold Canadian-made products. Those days are gone and honestly I agree with other people who talk about buying less China and other offshore sweatshops and better quality locally made goods. [instead]. The only problem with this dream is that globalization has eaten away at our manufacturing sector.”

Jonathan S. wrote that HBC “would not have needed to resurrect the Zellers if HBC had simply adjusted its prices to reflect reality.”

Meanwhile, Francis L. wondered, “Who in their right mind is nostalgic for Zellers?”