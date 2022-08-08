Club reach deal to sign Rabiot from Juventus for an initial £15m

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign French midfielder Adrien Rabiot for an initial £15m.

Discussions on the player’s personal terms are at an early stage and while Juventus are happy to sell the 27-year-old, the consent of his agent and Veronica’s mother will be required before a deal can be struck.

Rabiot previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse and made 29 caps. He has won five Ligue 1 titles and one Serie A title but has uneven discipline, including a late penalty.

United manager Erik ten Hag remains hopeful of signing his top midfield target, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, despite mixed signals from the Spanish club regarding the sale of the Dutch playmaker. The transfer will cost United €65m (£55m) plus €20m in surcharges, although the structure of the additional payments has yet to be determined.

United, who started their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday, have also targeted Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic as a possible signing to help bolster the club’s depleted attacking options. The fee for the 33-year-old will be around £10m.