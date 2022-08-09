New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mark Elias, a top lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, said Monday that former President Trump is ineligible for another run at the White House in 2024 following an FBI raid on his Florida home.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Monday, reportedly seeking classified documents taken from the White House when he leaves office in 2021. A senior official said that a search warrant has been executed in connection with the National Archives. Government official.

This led Elias to cite US Code Title 18, Section 2071, to highlight that Trump may be barred from seeking public office again, continuing to drop hints that the former president may soon announce plans to seek a second term as commander-in-chief. .

“The media is missing a really, really big reason why today’s attack is a potential blockbuster in American politics,” Elias wrote in a tweet.

Elias points to the passage of US Code Title 18, Section 2071, which states, “Whoever, having in his custody any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroying, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for a term not exceeding three years, or both, and shall be deprived of his office and disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”

However, legal challenges will complicate efforts to prevent Trump from running again under the code, Elias said in a subsequent tweet.

“Yes, I recognize the legal challenge of applying this law to the President (since the qualifications are laid out in the Constitution) but the idea that a candidate would have to litigate over it is, in my view, a “blockbuster in ‘American politics’,” he wrote.

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 requires presidential administrations to preserve certain documents.

According to the National Archives, 15 boxes of presidential records taken from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year contain classified documents on national security issues.

The agency also asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the former president violated federal law in his handling of the records.

“Because [the National Archives and Records Administration] After identifying classified information in the boxes, NARA staff were in communication with the Department of Justice,” then-US Archivist David Ferreiro wrote in a letter to Congress.

Trump, who released a statement Monday announcing the FBI raid, blamed the federal government for the search of his property.

“This has never happened to an American president before,” Trump wrote. “After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

“It’s prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system and an attack by radical left Democrats who seriously don’t want to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent elections and who will do whatever it takes to stop Republicans. Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections,” he continued, “such an attack is a broken, third party. Happens only in the countries of the world.”

Trump allegedly periodically flushed Oval Office documents down the White House toilet while in office, according to a forthcoming book from The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who obtained photographs of him allegedly flushing the paper down the toilet. .