New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Clint Eastwood The conservationist is set to appear in filmmaker Katie Cleary’s new wildlife documentary “Why on Earth,” and she recently opened up about how he closed the project and what it was like working with him.

The new documentary focuses on nature, wildlife and the relationship between humans, animals and plant life.

“We show what happens to elephants, Rhinoceroses in Africa“The palm oil epidemic in Indonesia and Borneo and Sumatra and how it affects orangutans,” Cleary told Fox New Digital.

“Really, trying to spread compassion and awareness of these issues between humans and animals and in our natural environment and before it’s too late before we lose so many of these species.”

What Really Happened to Richard Jewell? Clint Eastwood’s movie Bombing Under Fire at the 1996 Olympics

Eastwood, A legend of the western film genre, narrates the documentary, and Cleary says they share a love of animals. She promises that the audience will see a new side of him that they have never seen before.

“Yeah, he’s hosting it. He walks us through the whole process. He’s amazing. He’s a huge animal lover,” Cleary explained. “So, this movie really brings out a wonderful side of him that a lot of people don’t see, which is a compassionate side, especially for animals.”

Cleary was able to connect with him by befriending his daughter, Alison Eastwood, who shares her father. Love for animals. They work closely with each other and support each other’s charities, Eastwood Ranch and Peace for Animals.

Landing Eastwood as the narrator of her documentary, Cleary worked with him to complete the film.

“We went up and we filmed at his ranch,” Cleary said. “It’s amazing to see his stomping grounds and, you know, he’s surrounded by nature, and he’s just a wonderful person. He has such a big heart.

“It was great to sit with him. You could see how passionate he is about wildlife and his own animals.”

The Wildlife Committee voted for the first time to protect giraffes as an endangered species

In addition to learning about his passion for animals, Cleary has learned to be more patient since describing him as “very calm and very patient.” She was inspired by his wisdom and ability to live in the moment.

The documentary took nearly four years to complete. Those two years involved filming. Her last interviews were conducted a month before the pandemic hit.

“We traveled all over Africa and then … we went to South Africa, Kenya. We went to Borneo, Sumatra and Indonesia. We went to Izmir, Harrison, Mexico,” Cleary explained.

“And then we went to the capitol in Sacramento to show the process of how you can really effect change at the state and federal level.”

Cleary’s Passionate about wildlife Caring began when she was 11 years old, taking birds, raccoons, squirrels and possums to her local vet for rehabilitation. She says she inherited that passion from her mother.

Her passion led her to start her own wildlife conservation charity, Peace for Animals.

“I started this brand about 20 years ago and it really started with big cat care. So tiger care, when I was really young. That’s why we got the peace sign with the tiger,” she says.

“I thought it was really iconic and I really wanted it Focus on endangered species and wildlife.”

Cleary also launched her own news network, World Animal News, around the same time as Peace for Animals.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“We do breaking news every day around the world, whether it’s preventing hunting, exposing the meat, dairy industry. You know, helping people live healthier lifestyles and adopt a more plant-based diet of rescued animals,” she said.

One thing Cleary hopes people take away From the documentaryThey must approach nature with compassion and learn to reconnect with the planet.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I really think … we have a lot to learn From our natural world. And if we quiet the noise and sit for a second and listen and be in nature and, you know, animals have a lot to teach us,” Cleary explained. “What are we really giving and what are we leaving for future generations? And to be a voice for me, to be a voice for the voiceless. And that’s why I’m doing it.”