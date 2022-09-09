New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Britain’s new King Charles III was an outspoken climate activist who traveled the world to give environmental speeches and advocate a complete transition away from fossil fuels.

Charles – who took the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday – has repeatedly warned that climate change will have “devastating” effects on the environment. As prince, he regularly attended United Nations climate conferences and issued statements or speeches condemning the “lack of climate action”.

“The scale and scope of the threat we face calls for a global systems-level solution based on transforming our current fossil fuel-based economy into a truly renewable and sustainable economy,” Charles said at the UN’s COP26 summit in November 2021. .

“Any leader who has had to deal with such life-threatening challenges knows that the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of prevention,” he continued. “So I can urge you as global decision-makers to find practical ways to overcome differences, so we can all work together to save this precious planet and protect the future of our young people.”

Live Updates: Britain’s longest-reigning monarch dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

The then prince acknowledged that the green transition would cost trillions of dollars, but said the investment was needed to save the world. Achieving such a massive and costly transformation would require a global “military style campaign,” he said.

“We need a massive military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector, with trillions in global GDP and far beyond the governments of world leaders,” he continued.

Prince Harry joined the royal family in Scotland following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

“This presents the only real opportunity to achieve fundamental economic transformation.”

In April, Charles gave a virtual address for the Our Ocean Conference. In the speech, he said human activities have led to a “rapid decline” in ocean health.

In recent years, King has spoken out for the rights of indigenous peoples and for environmental justice, against plastic pollution.

Queen Elizabeth II meets 13 US presidents from Truman to Biden

He has also led several environmental campaigns over the past five decades.

“Global warming, climate change and the catastrophic loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats humanity has ever faced,” Charles said at the 2020 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“What’s the point of all the excess wealth in the world made by trade if you can’t do anything with it except watch it burn under dire circumstances?” he added. “The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now.”

Charles will have limited power as king to make important policy decisions on behalf of the UK, but can use his position to continue to advocate for climate action.