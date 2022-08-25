Climate change led to the death of dinosaurs. Now the drought reveals more of their footprints

Enlarge this image toggle signature Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

It is not often possible to find the bright side of a drought, but in Texas, due to the heat and the lack of rain, dinosaur footprints were discovered 113 million years ago.

The tracks were discovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas, about an hour from Fort Worth. The park is famous for its dinosaur footprints, but these newer footprints are usually covered by water from the Paluxy River. and are not visible.

“Due to extreme drought last summer, the river dried up completely in most places, allowing more footprints to be found here in the park,” the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement. “Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are underwater and usually filled with sediment, making them buried and not as visible.”

Dinosaur footprints aren’t as rare as, say, dinosaur bones, according to Professor Jerry Harris, director of paleontology at Utah Tech University, but that’s because dinosaurs left far more footprints throughout their lives and eventually left behind only one skeleton. .



Dinosaur footprints reveal more about how reptiles lived

However, Harris said the newly discovered footprints are a valuable find for researchers because they were made by living animals and could tell fossil students more about dinosaur behavior and daily life.

“You can get a lot of information about the posture of an animal that would be harder to get from a skeleton, about speed, what kind of animal moved, how it reacted to sediment when the sediment was loose before it was turned into rock.” Harris said.

It’s also possible to determine if a dinosaur was moving in a certain direction, why it was walking that way, or if several dinosaurs were moving together in a herd, Harris said, adding that it’s much harder to tell apart from looking at skeletons alone.

As for the dinosaur that left the newly discovered footprints, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said it belongs to a theropod. Acrocanthosaurus is one of two dinosaurs that make up the majority of footprints found in the state park.

“It was a dinosaur that reached about 15 feet in height as an adult and [weigh] about seven tons,” the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

The water will cover the tracks again

Eventually, the water will cover the tracks again and they will be filled with deposits that will help prevent them from eroding. But before that happens, researchers are working on mapping the footprints and collecting data.

Although the trace detection is exciting, it also presents an interesting juxtaposition, Harris said.

“There is some irony in the fact that the dinosaurs, which were eventually wiped out by very rapid climate change, are now [the] evidence that their living animals have been discovered today due to anthropogenic climate change.”