Climate change is warming Canada’s vast boreal forests, increasing the risk of fires and disease.

CBC Alberta and Saskatchewan have teamed up for a new pilot series about prairie weather and climate change. Meteorologist Kristi Klimenhaga will bring her expert voice to the conversation to help explain weather and climate change and how it affects everyday life.

It is the world’s largest forest with the least disturbance. The strip of trees, stretching across the globe, is one third of the forest area of ​​the Earth.

We’re talking about the northern forest. The coldest forest on the planet is a huge reservoir of carbon accumulated over thousands of years and a thriving ecosystem for plants and animals.

In Canada, over 300 million hectares of boreal forest stretch from the Yukon through the northern half of the provinces east to Newfoundland. Boreal forests are home to half of the country’s bird species and 3.7 million people.

As our climate changes, this vast expanse of cold forest is getting warmer. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the average prairie temperature has been 1.9°C warmer since the mid-20th century.

Do you have a question about climate change and what is being done about it? Send an email to ask@cbc.ca or join us in the comments now.

Winters are generally getting shorter and milder. Summer is getting hotter, there is not enough moisture to compensate for the heat. While some of these changes may seem small, they are having a big impact on our local ecosystems, including the boreal forests.

So what will happen to this beacon of Canadian wildlife as our climate continues to change? Will it survive?

Scientists say we are already seeing a shift.

Climate change could cause Canada’s boreal forests to move north. That’s why Duration 3:50 As summer weather warms, pests, wildfire risk and changing rainfall could kill some of our southernmost boreal forests as northern regions expand into the warming Arctic. Meteorologist Kristi Klimenhaga explains.

Boreal is constantly changing

Change is nothing new in the boreal forest. It is under constant pressure from natural disturbances such as fire and insects, which can help the forest renew itself and become more resilient.

But what happens when these violations happen more often, when they start to become the new normal?

It is the lens through which we look as we continue to see how our climate is changing at a rapid pace.

“If we think about drought, fires, insects and disease, this large array is constantly fighting all these threats. But with climate change, at least some of these threats will become more serious,” says Janice Cook, professor of biological sciences at the University of Alberta.

Water stress and trees

As mercury rises, evaporation occurs faster and plants lose water at a high rate through transpiration. When it is not replaced, we begin to experience a lack of moisture. And the longer this deficiency lasts, the more stress it puts on our plants.

“When trees face water shortages, it’s pretty serious. They close their pores on the leaves and try to survive,” says Cook.

By trying to conserve water, they are not getting the sugar or resources they need to grow.

Cook says that as growth slows, trees also lose some of their ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which begins to turn into a vicious cycle.

“We know these elevated temperatures are causing more drought. It’s a dangerous feedback loop.”

Water stress may affect growth along the southern margin of the boreal forest with climate change. (David Baier/CBC)

Boreal expanses and prairies

While you can imagine a horizon of endless grasslands, boreal forests cover more than half of our prairie provinces.

In Alberta and Saskatchewan, the northern half of both provinces is rooted in the boreal zone, and in Manitoba it extends further south, covering three-quarters of the province.

But the health of this forest is already changing on the prairies.

Ted Hogg, Distinguished Research Scientist for the Canadian Forest Service’s Climate Change Program, studies the deteriorating health of forests.

“The big impact we’re seeing is in northern Alberta, which has experienced frequent severe droughts since 2002,” he says.

Hogg says the 2002 drought resulted in significant tree loss in aspen parklands and the southern northern latitudes between Edmonton and Saskatoon. But recent droughts have extended this stress northward.

“What we have seen very recently is that in some other places around Peace River, in northwestern Alberta and even in the Northwest Territories, similar things have happened … so aspen mortality has gone further than we did when or expected.”

According to Diana Strahlberg, a researcher at Natural Resources Canada’s Northern Forestry Center, these stressors could cause the forest to become more like a prairie grazing system.

“When you have a fire followed by a drought where the seeds or seedlings don’t survive and then they get hit by fire again, you can run a risk that could lead to a lack of forest recovery.”

Tracking wildfire smoke will be critical for everyone as the planet heats up. That’s why.

Strahlberg says that as we see extinction in Alberta’s parkland and southern boreal regions, we may see the forests shift north.

Smoke and flames from wildfires erupt behind a car on a highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada on May 7, 2016. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

March north

This ecosystem shift is no small feat, but it’s something more and more scientists are seeing.

Logan Berner, research associate professor at Northern Arizona University, studies the state of the world’s boreal region.

“Evidence is emerging that as the climate continues to warm, the boreal zone may shift north,” he says.

This shift would mean the expansion of northern trees and shrubs into arctic and alpine tundra, and possibly shrinking forests along the southern fringes, Berner said.

In his research, Berner studies the browning and greening of trees – mainly where growth increases and where it decreases.

Berner studied a number of boreal forest sites between 1985 and 2019 to see how growth trends have changed. He says they saw increased landscaping at the northern edge of the forest.

Berner’s research showed greater forest growth in the Arctic and greater extinction in steppe boreal forests. (Logan Berner, Scott Goetz/Northern Arizona University)

“We think this is primarily due to warmer temperatures, which allows trees and shrubs to grow larger, expand their area and extend along the forest.”

Berner says that, in contrast to northern landscaping, parts of the southern boreal forests in North America and Eurasia have seen a significant decrease in the vegetation gradient.

“These are sort of early signs that… a shift could be coming.”

But even if trees start settling further north, Strahlberg said, it may not make up for the habitat lost in the south.

“You can lose a forest much faster than it can grow and provide habitat for wildlife. So if you lose the old wood here in the south, you really won’t be able to make up for it very quickly.”

Strahlberg says this means many species that depend on old, mature forests, especially conifers, may struggle.

“Because we have more open woodland and more pasture, you can see different species appear. But the thing is, these things happen so fast that it’s very easy to take a hit, especially when you mix it with all the other human activities. .”

stress from pests

Insects are another piece of the boreal climate puzzle as we continue to see warming.

According to Jennifer Kluch, Natural Resources Canada researcher and forest entomologist, as the trees struggle with water shortages, this could mean opening holes for insects.

“Drought stress can result in these trees not being well protected not only from native insects and pathogens, but also from range expansion like the mountain pine beetle,” she says. “This can lead to large outbreaks, frequency and severity.”

The green forests in and around Jasper National Park are increasingly overshadowed by red, rusty trees, a sign that the mountain pine beetle has devastated these areas. (Alex Zabrzek/CBC)

It also depends on time, Klatch says. Insects, with their shorter life cycles, can react faster to changes in temperature and humidity than trees.

“They can create populations, and the trees are not really able to adapt to this new disturbance regime that is coming in to replace them.”

And with warmer winters, insect populations could rise.

“If we don’t have the cold winters that we expect in northern latitudes, then this could lead to the persistence of bark beetle populations due to the lack of winter mortality.”

Too late?

Well, here’s a glimmer of hope.

While we clearly see changes in our boreal region, changes can still be made.

“I think to some extent there is some inevitability that we are on this warming trajectory that we have to respond to and adapt to,” Strahlberg says. “I think to a certain extent we can mitigate the damage.”

She says there is potential in looking at the landscape, finding areas that are more resilient and trying to protect or preserve them.

“In areas with larger peatland complexes and more junctions between montane forests and peatlands, I think you have more options to really keep that water in the landscape,” she says.

Small changes in topography in certain places, where you can have some shade and protection from direct sunlight, and the ability to maintain water, also have potential, Strahlberg said.

Cook agrees that there is still time to protect this vital ecosystem.

“Is it never too late to do something better? I would say no. We can always try to do better and hope it works, but we can never turn back the clock.”

Our planet is changing. This is our journalism. This story is part of the CBC News initiative Our Changing Planet, which aims to show and explain the effects of climate change. Follow the latest news on our Climate and Environment Page.