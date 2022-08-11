Climate change is harming our mental health. These researchers want to help

When Kieffer Card and his colleagues noticed a gap in research on how climate change was affecting Canadians’ mental health, they decided they wanted to close it.

In January, Card and a team of researchers from the Mental Health and Climate Change Alliance released the study who found that the British Columbia heat dome in 2021 caused a 13 percent increase in climate change-related anxiety among the province’s residents.

And this research is part of a growing movement to understand the link between climate change and mental health, and how new phenomena like climate anxiety can be mitigated.

“Hopefully we can spur investment in public and mental health and encourage policy makers to recognize that this affects people’s daily lives,” said Card, an assistant professor of medical sciences.

Now, he’s participating in a year-long project at Simon Fraser University to see if social media can be used to monitor the ebb and flow of climate concern – all by analyzing how often state-related keywords are used.

Young demonstrators hold banners during a climate change protest organized by Youth Strike 4 Climate in London, England in 2019. Researchers say young people understand the risks of climate change, and this is stressful. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

“It’s not really on a personal level, but it’s really a description of the ecosystem and how it changes over time, in terms of this digital online world,” Card said of what is considered one of the first projects. trying to quantify climate anxiety. at the Canadian level.

The aim of the study is to create a monitoring system that healthcare providers, crisis centers or climate activists could use to notify them of spikes in climate anxiety seen on social media.

If therapists see a spike in climate anxiety after a natural disaster and have a patient they know is struggling with that symptom, Card says, they might want to get it tested.

“You can send a message or contact them to make sure they are okay,” he said.

He notes that the project is not perfect and that some communities that may be more vulnerable to climate change may not be reflected on social media.

Problems with getting data

The challenge in collecting accurate data on climate anxiety is figuring out how to describe it — not all communities use words like “environmental grief or climate anxiety,” said Nicole Redvers, First Nation member Deninu K’ue.

“At the Indigenous level, this is sometimes seen as grief and loss,” said Redvers, also an assistant professor of indigenous health at the University of North Dakota.

“There is a permanent loss, not something looming in the future for someone who has never dealt with the loss of land or the historical and contemporary trauma that comes with it.”

In addition to the language, there are problems with access to the collected data.

Redvers said that communities in the Northwest Territories often do not have access to or ownership of mental health data collected by federal or territorial governments.

“They don’t even get feedback on what the main issues are affecting their community,” Redvers said.

Having access to data is critical for communities to understand how experiences — from childhood and intergenerational trauma — can make people more susceptible to additional trauma, such as those caused by climate change, Redvers said.

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Dana Tizya-Tramm says indigenous peoples have been warning about climate change for more than a century. (Mia Sheldon/CBC)

This is one reason why the Wuntut Gwitchin Indigenous Nation in Old Crow, Yukon, is developing a census based on an index of happiness and well-being.

It is believed to be the first indigenous nation to do so.

Chief Dana Tiziah-Tramm said the community hopes to distribute the census in 2023. The data collected will focus on mental health, including the relationship between climate change and community mental health.

Climate anxiety, and how it is understood in a Western context, is a tool to “include non-indigenous people in the experience of indigenous peoples,” Tiziah-Tramm said.

“With your understanding of climate anxiety, I can take you back to the early 20th century when our people were warning miners about damage to the permafrost,” he said.

“Our people literally told them, ‘When you drill holes in the ground, it will crack and then warm air will come in and the ground will melt and settle.’

Youth and climate anxiety

In southern Ontario, other researchers are trying to figure out how young people can best deal with their climate anxiety.

UNICEF Annual Report , released in May, ranked Canada 28 out of 39 developed countries when it comes to the overall environmental well-being of children and youth. However, Canada ranks second in youth environmental knowledge.

“Basically, we have a lot of kids who really realize that we’re not doing enough to fight climate change. This is a perfect illustration of why climate change is causing so much concern among our youth,” said Anna Gunts, pediatric intensive care unit physician. at the London Health Sciences Centre, where she focuses on how the climate crisis is affecting children.

London morning 7:15 How is the climate crisis affecting children’s health? We’ll talk to Dr. Anna Gunts, an intensive care physician who has made it her mission to find out.

Gantz is working on a pilot program with the Global MINDS Collective to see if mindfulness practices can help teens suffering from climate anxiety.

“It will really be about what they find useful or not,” Ganz said.

The way forward

However, there are already some strategies that have been studied to mitigate the mental health problems that may accompany climate change.

In February, the federal government published the study which includes a list of resources that communities can use to improve mental health and reduce climate worries, including Surveillance toolkit for mental health impacts after natural disasters developed by the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec.

And how we communicate about climate change may be one of the most effective ways to reduce climate-related anxiety, said Katie Hayes, lead author of the study.

“If we don’t combine climate change risk messages with the actions we can take, it could increase people’s anxiety,” she said.

Building a sense of community and belonging is also good for mental health, Hayes says, from participating in climate activism to social gatherings.

“There is still a lot of research to be done in this area – not only continuing to identify problem areas of climate concern, but what we can do about it.”