The Climate Clock, an online tool and algorithm designed to calculate humanity’s deadline for slowing global warming, fell to a seven-year low on Friday.

The clock, developed in 2020 to signal the need for world leaders, dropped from seven years to six years with 364 days, according to the algorithm. The tool shows how much time is left to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“The clock is a portable scientific instrument,” Climate Clock co-founder Andrew Boyd told Fox News Digital. “It boils down a lot of complexity to a simple, clear message and mission: We need to transition from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy, and we have seven years to do it.”

“With climate change, winning slowly is like losing,” Boyd continued. “The climate clock shows we have a deadline. That’s our best window to avoid a climate catastrophe. The next seven years are our best shot.”

According to Climate Clock, around 13% of energy production worldwide is derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Friday will mark the first official “Climate Emergency Day” when the Climate Clock is reduced from seven years to six, Gan Golan, another Climate Clock co-founder, told Fox News Digital. He said people around the world will observe a moment of silence to “mark the moment”.

“The planet and everyone on it is under threat,” Golan said. “Climate change isn’t happening in the future, it’s happening here and now.”

According to a recent report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, human activities are believed to have already caused between 0.8-1.2 degrees Celsius of warming. The report warns that climate-related risks to natural and human systems will increase significantly if warming is not stabilised.

Meanwhile, Western governments have tried to push an aggressive green transition away from fossil fuels in recent years, but have faced recent pushback amid a global energy crisis that has driven up consumer prices around the world. While European governments have begun to increase their reliance on coal during the crisis, the US government has struggled to accept what climate laws activists say is necessary to achieve net-zero emissions.

Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., argued against Democrats and President Biden over his opposition to a major climate bill. The West Virginia Democrat pointed to high prices and inflation when explaining his position.

Both Boyd and Golan have criticized Manchin, however, arguing that he is beholden to fossil fuel interests.

“[Manchin] He made more than $5.2 million in personal profits from coal and also took hundreds of thousands in campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry,” Golan told Fox News Digital. “He made it clear to Americans that those personal profits were big for him. than our children’s future.”

“People overwhelmingly want greater action by our government,” Boyd added. “But our government is falling behind in not doing its job to protect our lives and our families. It’s being delayed by a minority of our politicians who are paid by fossil fuel companies.”