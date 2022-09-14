The Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Resilience Grand Coalition says air conditioning must become a human right on par with winter heating – one of a series of challenges it says Canada must meet in the next few years as impacts intensify climate change.

“We are focused on the short term,” said Blair Feltmate, head of the University of Waterloo Climate Change Adaptation Center.

“What the federal government still lacks is a lack of a sense of urgency.”

The Feltmate Institute is a member of Climate Proof Canada, a coalition that includes the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Canadian Red Cross, the Métis National Council, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Forest Products Association, and a number of research organizations. and environmental groups.

As the federal government prepares its national adaptation strategy by the end of this fall, the coalition released a statement on Monday about what it should contain – mostly hard, short-term goals.

It says that by 2028, Canada must protect at least 35 percent of the 840,000 homes at high risk of flooding. These measures may include reclassification of sites prior to the construction of berms, retention ponds and diversion channels, or other natural infrastructure.

Blair Feltmate is the head of the Climate Change Adaptation Center at the University of Waterloo. He says the federal government lacks urgency when it comes to action on the climate crisis. (Presented by Blair Feltmate)

The coalition says that by 2028, 15% of at-risk communities must have wildfire protection plans, 15% of those homes must have protective fixtures, and all new buildings must be wildfire resistant.

Extreme heat has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years, with 619 deaths in British Columbia this summer alone, according to the provincial coroner. The coalition says Ottawa must commit to reducing such deaths by 70 percent and related hospitalizations by 50 percent over the next five years.

“Actual and Doable Things”

This may require measures such as installing air conditioning in all buildings, Feltmate said.

“We consider it a human right to have warmth in winter,” he said. “This is a safety and security issue. The same goes for the intense heat in the summer.”

Feltmate said the recommendations are achievable and affordable.

“These are all actionable and doable things.”

Air conditioning, he says, can be provided to those who need it for as little as $5 a month. Experience with programs such as Fire Smart, which teaches homeowners how to protect their homes from wildfires, shows that nearly three-quarters of those who have taken advantage of the program have followed at least two of its recommendations.

Feltmate said the federal government’s approach to climate change adaptation so far has been too vague and too long-term. Most of his climate targets don’t have targets until 2030 or 2050, he says, and that’s not fast enough.

The Ministry of Health understands that “it is necessary to act quickly”

Federal Environment Minister Stephen Guilbaud said his government is increasingly aware of the need to act quickly. But he said adaptation requires collaboration with provinces, municipalities, indigenous peoples and other players and is in many ways more challenging than reducing emissions.

“We can’t just come up with a federal plan,” he said. “There are a lot of people we need to interact with.”

Ottawa, for example, has little involvement in city planning, which governs how and where people build in places, including

floodplains.

But Guilbaud said tough federal targets, such as those proposed by the coalition, are possible.

“We could do it,” he said. “That’s what we’re working on.”

By 2050, most Canadian cities are projected to experience a maximum summer daily temperature increase of five degrees Celsius. The number of days with temperatures above 30°C will double or even triple, and the duration and frequency of heat waves will also increase.

“We know it will happen,” Guilbaud said. “We’re not ready.”