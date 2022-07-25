New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Climate change activists in the US and around the world are stepping up their actions in what they say is an effort to save the planet.

In recent months, left-wing activists have clung to famous paintings, disrupted the construction of a new pipeline, scaled buildings, blocked busy traffic, set themselves on fire, threatened to disrupt a congressional baseball game, and slashed the tires of random sport utility vehicles (SUV) in cities around the world.

Activists argue that the world’s governments have failed citizens by not being aggressive enough in enacting policies to curb warming.

“We can’t wait for corporate shills in Congress to do nothing while people are dying,” Greenpeace USA senior climate campaigner Ashley Thomson said last week.

Environmental groups continue to take extreme measures amid the global energy crisis

Greenpeace, one of the world’s oldest environmental organizations of its kind, and its international affiliates have taken a number of “direct actions” this year, from scaling the stage of a major conference in France to blocking a ship leaving a Dutch port to block a deep-sea mining vessel in the North Sea. Such actions have become common in the face of what activists perceive as an impending global catastrophe.

“Climate change is, in the worst-case scenario, the only problem that really affects the ability of our civilization to continue. The threat there is enormous,” climate activist Ken Ward told Fox News Digital in an interview. “If you do a bad job on clean water, you’ve got some contaminated water — you can get it back. In the worst case of climate change, that’s not an option.”

“If you were on track to make the southern part of our country unlivable and dehydrated in 20 years or less, what would you do about it?” Ward continued. “If there’s a deal that’s a serious threat, we’ll drop other things we’re doing and pay attention to that.”

DC-area climate protesters shut down Maryland highway; 14 people were arrested

In October 2016, Ward closed a valve on a pipeline transporting crude oil from western Canada to Mount Vernon, Washington, as part of a coordinated action. That same day, fellow activists — along with Ward, collectively known as “valve turners” — closed valves to similar pipelines in Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Ward, who eventually pleaded guilty to trespassing after the incident, told Fox News Digital that such action was necessary “if there is a political gridlock and all the normal processes don’t work.”

Activists like Ward often cite reports from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the so-called Climate Clock, an online tool developed in 2020 that highlights how long humanity has left to limit global warming and the need for urgent action. Greenpeace, for example, said governments would do better on climate change, or be “forced to do so” following the latest IPCC report in April.

“For decades, fossil fuel companies have paid millions to confuse the public, contradict the science and misrepresent climate change as a hoax,” Climate Clock co-founder Gun Golan told Fox News Digital. “That strategy isn’t working now because the results are obvious to all of us. So, they’ve devised a new strategy: delay. Climate delay has become the new climate denial.”

“In a democracy, if citizens believe their leaders have corporate interests over their lives, they’re going to exercise their First Amendment rights,” he said. “Young people are leading the way and it’s time for everyone thinking about their future to join them.”

UK climate protesters stick themselves to a constable’s frame

The climate clock algorithm currently pegs July 2029 as the deadline for action to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Friday marked the group’s first “climate emergency day” when the clock went from seven to six years.

“Since governments and politicians have failed to protect us from this danger, we must protect ourselves,” says the website for Tire Extinguishers, a UK group whose members deflate SUV tires in various cities in the US, Canada and Europe.

Tire Extinguishers has announced operations in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago in recent weeks, and a spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that the group expects to “expand massively” in the coming months.

Climate activists expand tire-slashing operation beyond NYC. Here are the cities where they hit

Just Stop Oil, another UK-based environmental action group, said it was also planning further action in light of the government’s inaction. The group recently made headlines when its members glued themselves to famous paintings, including a copy of The Last Supper at a museum in London.

“Right now we’re taking a variety of steps,” a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “We are basically calling on individuals and organizations to take civil resistance against the UK government by stopping them from committing the biggest criminal acts in the history of this country, when it comes to going ahead with fossil fuel, oil, gas, coal projects.”

“It is clear that new oil and gas will cause unimaginable suffering to people in this country and, indeed, to people around the world who are now suffering the costs of climate change,” the Just Stop Oil spokesperson continued.

The group is planning a campaign involving thousands of people later this year, the spokesperson said.

Activists have repeatedly set up blockades on busy roads to draw attention to climate change and urge elected officials to do more.

Climate change ‘deadline’ crosses ominous threshold, activists warn world is almost out of time

“We have a brief and rapidly closing window to address the climate crisis,” said a protester who was part of a group calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency by blocking traffic on I-395 in Washington DC on April 14. The government is not listening.

A man who blocked a car during an April protest pleaded with activists to let his car go, saying he had to travel to see his wife give birth. During a similar July 4 protest advocating for a climate emergency declaration, a driver begged activists blocking a Maryland highway to let him in because he was on parole and had to show up to work on time.

Last week, Democrats’ hopes of repealing the climate law were dashed by Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. The White House said Tuesday that Biden is considering declaring a climate emergency after the effective killing. However, Biden resisted making such an announcement this week, instead announcing a series of executive actions during a speech in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Following a speech by Varshini Prakash, executive director of the grassroots Sunrise Movement, Biden will forever be called “the president who condemned my generation to a world unlivable.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“If we look at a world where we have the number of people dying and the number of people who are going to be – the population is going around because parts of the world are no longer habitable, we’re going to see a lot more wars and fighting and killing because people feel it’s an appropriate response to the collapse of the conditions that made their country possible,” he said. Ward told Fox News Digital.

“So we know that the opportunity to engage in collective nonviolent action, not just direct action, can be very effective — the window to do something along those lines is getting smaller,” he said.