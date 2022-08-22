New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Steven Spielberg’s private jet has burned $116,000 worth of jet fuel since June, despite the famous Hollywood director’s past warnings about global warming, according to a flight tracking database.

Spielberg’s plane, a Gulfstream G650, burned at least $116,159 worth of jet fuel during 16 trips spanning nearly 17,000 miles since June 23, according to flight tracking data from the ADS-B exchange and compiled by the database Celebrity Jets. The figures are likely underestimates because the database does not account for the fuel and distance metrics of at least three trips Spielberg jetted.

However, Spielberg has previously stated that global warming “terrifies” him and rips people off who “go about their lives” without caring about their impact on the environment.

“I’m scared [global warming],” Spielberg commented in a 2018 interview for his film Ready Player One. “Global warming is a scientific fact. This is not a political ploy. It’s a real piece of real, measurable, quantifiable science.”

“People have to believe that — if we don’t do something about it today we’re going to have a kind of collision with fate,” Spielberg said.

“Everybody needs to take responsibility” for their role in climate change, he said.

“You know when you don’t think about something that could endanger your children and grandchildren?” Spielberg commented. “Then you go on a merry life with aerosol cans and doing all sorts of things that deplete the ozone.”

On its more than a dozen trips, Spielberg’s jet traveled 3,589 miles from Westhampton, New York, to Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 29, burning $21,183 worth of fuel and emitting 32 tons of carbon dioxide, according to Celebrity Jets. The plane flew to Rotterdam in the Netherlands before returning to Westhampton on July 1, burning another $24,685 worth of fuel and emitting an additional 38 tonnes of carbon.

The jet also made longer trips from Westhampton to Van Nuys, California on July 11, Westhampton to Knock, Ireland on July 21, and Teterboro, New Jersey to Van Nuys on August 4. The most recent trip recorded was a short Thursday evening flight from Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts to Teterboro.

Overall, Spielberg’s jet emitted at least 179 tons of carbon dioxide over the past two months. By comparison, the average American annual carbon footprint is 16 tons and the average global footprint is four tons per person.

While most of the jet’s trips and fuel consumption are recorded, the database does not account for data for some flights, including two Thursday from Van Nuys to Chicago and from Chicago to Martha’s Vineyard.

Spielberg isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity to warn about global warming while taking private jets around the world. Fox News Digital reported last week that actor Leonardo DiCaprio has taken multiple fossil fuel-powered tours over the past few years to call for drastic measures to combat climate change.

In 2016, DiCaprio reported Traveled 8,000 miles by private jet He flew from Europe to New York City to receive an award for his environmental activism. He returned to Europe for a charity event.

That same year, DiCaprio took a private jet to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. At the summit, the WEF presented DiCaprio with its Crystal Award “for leadership in tackling the climate crisis.”

A representative for Spielberg did not respond to a request for comment.