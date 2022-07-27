Climate activist aims to ‘shut down’ congressional baseball game, says lawmakers will see more protests

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A climate activist who aimed to “shut down” Thursday’s congressional baseball game said lawmakers will see similar protests in the future.

“They shouldn’t be playing a baseball game when wildfires, droughts and heat waves are “creating billions of dollars in damage,” Quentin Scott, director of federal campaigns for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, told Fox News. His organization joined several others for Thursday’s protest, including Shutdown DC, Now or Never and Beyond Extreme Energy, and posted fliers indicating their plan to “shut down” the friendly ball game.

“Failure is not an option,” Scott said. “So they’re going to continue to see actions like this.”

“Show up on Thursday at 6 p.m. and you’ll see all the amazing things we have planned,” he told Fox News.

According to the event’s official website, Democrats and Republicans join forces for the annual Congressional Baseball Game in an effort to “solidify friendship on and off the floor.” But Scott said Congress should focus on passing climate legislation.

“They’re not supposed to be having fun, actually hanging out with some rich polluters in this fundraising game,” Scott told Fox News.

He said lawmakers should take their time to pass climate legislation.

“Democrats are ready to vote on reconciliation with climate regulations,” Scott added. Sen. Joe Manchin and “Since Republicans don’t want to vote for this, Democrats have to go back into Congress and negotiate and find a way to pass this.”

Senate Democrats tried to craft legislative packages with aggressive climate programs, but Manchin refused to sign them, effectively killing the effort.

“Democrats have to overcome Republican opposition,” Scott told Fox News. He said Democrats “need to get back into Congress and negotiate and find a way to break this impasse.”

Scott didn’t share much about the specifics of the protest.

“We’re keeping those details under wraps,” Scott told Fox News.

President Biden may also take additional steps, Scott said.

“Biden has taken some initial steps, but he can do more,” Scott said. “He can be more aggressive with his executive orders, he can declare a climate emergency.”

“The climate crisis affects everyone,” Scott added. “We want to let Congress know that they’ve already failed one generation, and they’re going to fail another generation with their weak action on climate.”