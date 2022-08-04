New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cliff Branch is the epitome of what Al Davis wanted in a receiver during his decades running the Raiders.

Branch arrived in Oakland with the game-breaking speed needed to fuel the Raiders’ vertical offense, and once he learned to harness that speed and develop reliable hands, there was no stopping Branch.

Branch became one of the best deep threats of his era with some of his biggest performances on the game’s biggest stages to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“He was a game-changer,” said Hall of Fame coach Tom Flores, who was the Raiders’ receivers coach when Branch arrived and was his head coach for seven seasons.

“He’s kind of speedy and has a lot of gears with his speed. I had to train him how to slow down. It sounds funny, but he was trying to run the routes at mock speed and I was teaching him, ‘Don’t do it. He was tripping and clumsy, so I let him glide. Taught him to do. He can glide faster than most people can run. Turn it on when you need it.”

Branch arrived in Oakland as a fourth-round pick in 1972 after completing just 36 passes over his final two years in college at Colorado. But Branch was also a star sprinter who set an NCAA championship meet record in the 100 meters shortly before joining the Raiders.

That’s when Davis wanted to team Ken Stabler with future Hall of Famers Fred Biletnikoff and Dave Kasper as pass catchers. But it took until his third season to break the branch.

Flores said he was immediately impressed by Branch’s tenacity in the middle and ability to learn the offense, but his hands kept him away early on the field as frequent drops led to boos from the home fans.

“His first year he was impressive and when he got open he got wide open because he was so fast, but he would drop the ball,” Flores said. “But in his third year, he really started to shine. All, speed and fear and that whole thing with big-play guys. And he’s a big player.”

Branch made the first team of his three straight All-Pro teams in his first season as a starter in 1974 and never looked back. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, led the NFL in TD receptions with 13 in 1974 and 12 in 1976. Branch also gained a league-high 1,092 yards in 1974.

He was a force in the postseason with 1,289 yards receiving. The Raiders won Super Bowls after the 1976, 1980 and 1983 seasons — the last in Los Angeles, before returning to the Bay Area in 1995 before the franchise moved in 1982 after lengthy court battles. Branch is one of the six players. Three of those wins, a list that includes fellow Hall of Famers Ray Guy and Ted Hendricks.

In 1983, Branch tied the NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown catch in a regular-season game. He finished third among Raiders pass catchers with 8,685, trailing both Tim Brown and Biletnikoff – both Hall of Famers.

“I’ve had him since his first day with the Raiders,” Flores said. “I’ve watched him grow. I’m so proud of what he’s become. He’s a game changer.”

The honor for Branch came just three years after he died of natural causes at age 71, the second time in recent years that a Raiders great has been inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously. Stabler joined in 2016, a year after his death.

The long wait denied Branch the chance to enjoy the long-awaited honor he received after being a semifinalist in 2004 and 2010.

“All my teammates that I played against and are in the Hall of Fame, they told me I deserved to be in the Hall of Fame,” Branch said in an interview with the Raiders’ website shortly before his death. “It’s a crown like getting a Super Bowl ring.”