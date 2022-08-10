Cleveland Browns running back Jaquim Grant Sr. is worried about his Achilles strain

BEREA, Ohio – Jaquim Grant is the latest Browns receiver to be injured in training camp and is a senior.

Grant went down on a pass play with an Achilles injury in Tuesday’s practice, a person familiar with the injury told the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss medical information. Grant immediately attended training staff before being admitted to the facility.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport first reported the nature of the injury and said the team feared Grant could face a season-ending torn Achilles.

Grant fell on his left leg after going for a pass during one-on-one drills. He immediately fell down in pain.

Just two days earlier, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the 5-foot-6, 170-pound Grant’s ability to avoid big hits because of his size.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski said Sunday. “I can’t speak to exactly how we’re going to use him. You see, he’s short, but he’s thick; he’s strong. There’s some power there, too.”

Two days later, Grant was essentially lost for the season with what was essentially a non-contact injury. It comes on Day 11 of a very good camp for him, and it will have an impact in multiple phases of the game.

Grant, a free-agent signing from Chicago this past offseason, is expected to give a big boost to a return game that hasn’t produced a touchdown on a kickoff or punt return since Travis Benjamin in 2015. The 2021 Pro Bowler averaged 10.3 yards. 24.5 yards on 119 career punt returns and 110 kickoff returns.

Last season, the Browns finished 26th in the league in punt return average (7.2) and 21st in kickoff returns (20.7). Now, with Grant sidelined, players like De’Ernest Johnson, Donovan Peoples-Jones or Ja’Marcus Bradley are potential replacements in the return game.

Beyond the return piece, Grant also brings an element to the pass game. In his seven-year career, he caught 100 passes (on 161 targets) for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. Of those 100 catches, 67 went for first downs.

Grant is another veteran in a receiving room that has been missing over the past 12 months with the departures of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Amari Cooper is the clear No. 1 option in the room, but has emerged as a definite threat in Grant’s camp.

Instead, the latest receiver to come in with an injury is Grant. Rookie David Bell began camp on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury and second-year pro Anthony Schwartz suffered a knee strain on the second day of camp, though both returned to practice late last week.

Rookie Michael Woods Jr., another who had a strong camp, has been sidelined since last week with a hamstring injury.