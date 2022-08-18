Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson after settlement: ‘I’ll always stand by my innocence’

Minutes after news broke of the NFL and NFL Players Association reaching a settlement in a disciplinary case involving Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback maintained his innocence after 24 women accused him of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits.

“I will always stand by my innocence and stand by it, but at the same time I have to move on with my life and my career,” Watson said at a news conference Thursday. “And if we’re going to move forward, I need to be able to step up and put pride aside. I’m going to stand by my innocence and keep moving forward. I’m going to stand by never disrespecting. Or sexually harassing anybody.”

Terms of the settlement call for Watson to be suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy amid sexual misconduct allegations, the league said in a statement. Watson also agreed to mandatory counseling as part of the deal.

Watson was handed a six-game suspension by jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. The agreement supersedes Robinson’s Aug. 1 ruling. However, the settlement fell short of the one-year ban the NFL sought to match Robinson against Watson.

Pressed that he would apologize if he maintained his innocence, Watson said that “for everyone affected by this situation, a lot of people are motivated.”

Minutes after Watson left the podium, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam took the podium with general manager Andrew Berry to answer questions from reporters.

Asked specifically about Robinson’s findings that Watson engaged in “sexual harassment (as defined by the NFL),” Jimmy Haslam said he “didn’t see any positives in commenting on that.”